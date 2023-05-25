Home States Kerala

Ban awaits members peddling drugs as Beemapally jamaath gets strict

He will also not have any say in the mosque’s affairs, and will lose the right to vote in the jamaath elections. 

Published: 25th May 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala drugs, Drug peddlers, Drugs Kerala

For representational purposes.

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting an example, an influential Muslim mahal jamaath in Thiruvananthapuram has decided to use ostracism and peer pressure to dissuade members from peddling drugs. Beemapally Jamaath Committee, having over 23,000 members, decided to hand a five-year ban to members who are arrested for selling drugs. 

On Monday, it cracked the whip on a 26-year-old who was nabbed by excise sleuths last week. 
Mohammed Siraj and Nandu, residents of Chenkal near Neyyattinkara, were arrested with 1.4kg of ganja. The committee banned Siraj from attending its meetings. He will also not have any say in the mosque’s affairs, and will lose the right to vote in the jamaath elections. 

A coastal enclave located within the city, the committee wields immense influence on members. In this tightly-knit community, a membership ban can easily hurt the self-esteem of individuals and families.
“A membership ban on an individual will have wider ramifications. Family ties are deep here. So, the matter will be widely discussed. It will also come as an embarrassment to the family, and hence, they are most likely to persuade their kin engaged in such illegal activities to drop the same and mend their ways,” said jamaath committee general secretary M K M Niyas.

Ban won’t affect marriages and funerals, says committee 

The ban, however, won’t infringe on human and religious rights, Niyas said. “Ceremonies such as marriages or funerals will be unaffected,” he said. The spurt in drug peddling incidents prompted the committee to come out with the decision. 

“Like any other place, Beemapally has had its share of drug woes. But now, more drug addiction cases are being reported here, prompting us to act. Earlier, we had arranged counselling. Now, it is time to take severe steps,” Niyas said.

WHY IT WILL WORK
Beemapally Jamaath Committee has over 23,000 members who maintain close ties with each other. A ban will be discussed widely and bring embarrassment to the family. Hence, they would persuade erring members to mend their ways

Beemapally Jamaath Committee drug peddling
