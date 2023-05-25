Engineering graduates develop low-cost high-altitude autonomous glider

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prefers traditional high-altitude balloons to detect weather conditions, four engineering graduates in the state have developed a low-cost High Altitude Autonomous Glider (HAAG) to replace the traditional method.

Sonal Antony, Udit K Mukesh, Rahul Joseph, and Ajay Santhosh graduated from the Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology, Kakkanad, last year. Though HAAG was their academic project in the final semester, it drew widespread attention at various science fairs and start-up summits, including the Huddle Kerala start-up summit organised by the Kerala Start-Up Mission last year.

According to them, balloon missions are risky as there is a high chance of the expensive payload on board getting lost or damaged owing to balloon bursts at high altitudes due to atmospheric pressure difference. This results in a total loss of payload, thereby increasing the cost of the project and, along with it, creating e-waste. However, the HAAG project aims to solve the issue. The payload is mounted inside the glider, which is connected to the weather balloon. Once it reaches the target altitude, it detaches from the balloon and navigates to a location determined by the user using onboard sensors and GPS, thereby reducing the cost and e-waste.

“We developed the prototype as our final-year BTech project. We gave shape to the project at the Steag Centre for Smart City Technology. Our project coordinator, Anoop Thomas, and project guide, Jasmin Sebastian, gave us invaluable guidance and immense support throughout the project. In recent years, the demand for high-altitude gliders has increased significantly due to their unique capabilities and potential applications. These gliders offer numerous advantages that make them indispensable in various fields. During our initial investigation, we weren’t able to find a similar product in the Indian market,” said Udit, a team member.

From Left : S Ajay, Udit K Mukesh, Sonal Antony and Rahul Joseph

During their initial brainstorming sections, they came up with many prototypes and finally adopted the current design that has multi-role capabilities such as surveillance UAV for the defence sector, payload retrieval systems for research purposes, aerial mapping, and fire detection capabilities for the forest department. Then they developed a proof of concept by making a prototype with resources that were available to them at the Steag Centre and at their college.

They have also participated in multiple outreach programmes conducted by the Kerala Startup Mission to showcase their prototype and introduce their idea. “We aim at developing an Indian-made unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that can help in in-house research purposes by providing an affordable yet reliable product capable of competing with foreign counterparts,” said Sonal Antony.

Their future plans include a powered variant of the current design for missions that need extended flight time as well as a commercial variant for the agricultural and private sectors. The team has also approached Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology to introduce the product. The team is awaiting a response from the institution.

