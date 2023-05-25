Higher secondary: Kerala govt to retain additional batches

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of demands for more higher secondary seats, especially in the Malabar region, the state government has decided to retain the 81 higher secondary batches sanctioned last year and to effect a marginal increase of up to 30% in Plus-I seats for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year.

In districts such as Kasaragod, Kannur Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, Plus-I seats in government and aided schools will be increased by 30% and 20%, respectively. Government and aided schools in Kollam, Ernakulam and Thrissur will also be allotted 20% additional Plus-I seats this year.

The cabinet on Wednesday also decided to allow a 10% seat increase in aided schools that demand more higher secondary vacancies. The General Education Department intends to begin Plus-I classes from July 5 and the prospectus for higher secondary single-window admission is expected to be released shortly.

In the 2022-23 academic year, the government had sanctioned for 81 additional batches owing to seat shortage. These included 40 batches for humanities subjects, 18 for science and eight for commerce. The government had also sanctioned two temporary science batches, shifted a humanities and commerce batch and created a batch each for commerce and humanities in KKNPM Govt VHSS in Pariyaram, Kannur.

