Historically significant collection of ‘Kesari’ left to gather dust at Kerala archives

KOCHI: A vast and valuable collection of papers from the renowned ‘Kesari’ weekly, which documented the history of the Travancore, Cochin, and Malabar regions from 1930 to 1935, has been neglected and left to gather dust at the Directorate of State Archives in Thiruvananthapuram.

These historically significant documents were handed over to the archives department’s regional office in Kochi over 13 years ago with great enthusiasm but have since been unattended.

Historian Cherai Ramdas and his wife dedicated three months to sorting and indexing approximately 7,000 pages of Kesari. The weekly was founded by A Balakrishna Pillai, more commonly known as Kesari Balakrishna Pillai. The papers were officially handed over to M A Baby, who was the culture minister at the time, during a ceremony at Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam in January 2010.

Ramdas, disheartened and disappointed, laments the wasted efforts, stating, “It took us three months to sort the papers for ‘Kesari.’ Through laborious and painstaking exercise, we indexed the papers and bound them based on the dates.”

The ‘Kesari’ papers were acquired from the collection of the late Paravur Sivan, a close friend and biographer of Kesari Balakrishna Pillai. Sivan spent his final days in north Paravur, his wife’s hometown, after closing down the publications due to mounting debt. Sivan’s son, C S Suman, entrusted Ramdas with the collection to ensure its safekeeping. Along with the ‘Kesari’ papers, Ramdas also handed over copies of the ‘Prabhodhakan’ newspaper (1930) to the archives department during the annual archives day celebration at Maharaja’s College.

Ramdas explained, “The papers were given to me for my private collection. However, given their importance and historical relevance, we handed over the documents to the archives department, hoping that they could be used by historians and future researchers to study the important period in Kerala before independence. It’s very distressing to find that these documents are kept without lamination. Furthermore, these papers should have been stored at the archives department’s regional office in Kochi, not at the directorate in Thiruvananthapuram.”

Kesari was established as a weekly publication by Balakrishna Pillai after the authorities revoked the license of the Prabhodhakan newspaper, which had operated for just three months. Kesari, known for its anti-establishment reporting, was also subsequently banned by the authorities.

When approached for comment, Abdul Nazar, the archivist at the regional archives in Ernakulam, explained that the documents were moved to the directorate in Thiruvananthapuram based on the orders of Rejikumar, the head of the Archives Department. However, Rejikumar could not be reached for further clarification.

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to the chairman of the Kerala Media Academy, Ramdas urged the academy to take possession of the Kesari papers along with copies of the “Malabar Herald,” which was published in Cochin from 1905 to 1999.

Ramdas mentioned that the publishers of the Malabar Herald still possess copies of the weekly and are willing to hand them over to the Kerala Media Academy on the condition that the documents are laminated and preserved for the benefit of journalism students and future generations.

