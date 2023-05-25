Kerala HC declines to extend stay on govt order banning vacation class

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday declined to extend the stay on the state government order that banned vacation classes during summer holidays. Issuing the directive on a petition filed by Kerala CBSE School Management Association and others seeking permission for conducting vacation classes in CBSE schools, the court observed that students should enjoy vacations and get rejuvenated for their next academic year.

“There is a purpose in giving vacations to students. After a hectic academic year, they need a break....Holiday breaks allow students to shift their focus from traditional study materials,” Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said, adding that during the holidays, students can take up their ambitions in extracurricular activities that they cannot during the school year. He also decided to refer the issue to a division bench.

The director general of education (DGE) had ordered primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in government, aided and unaided sectors not to conduct vacation classes. However, the court had stayed the order for a two-week period, which ended on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the court said the summer vacation was necessary for students to spend time with their kith and kin, and for a mental break. Concentrating on school books alone will not be sufficient for them, the court said.

“Let them sing, let them dance, let them eat their favourite food leisurely without the fear of next day’s homework, let them enjoy their favourite television programmes. Let them play cricket, football or their favourite sports and let them enjoy trips with their kith and kin. A hectic academic year is coming. Before that, a break is necessary for students,” the HC said. It said students of Class 10 and higher secondary definitely need a break before they enter a decisive academic year in their life. “In such a situation, I am of the considered opinion that the order passed by the DGE is the need of the hour,” the judge said.

