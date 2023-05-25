Home States Kerala

Kerala HC declines to extend stay on govt order banning vacation class

The director general of education (DGE) had ordered primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in government, aided and unaided sectors not to conduct vacation classes.

Published: 25th May 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala HC

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday declined to extend the stay on the state government order that banned vacation classes during summer holidays. Issuing the directive on a petition filed by Kerala CBSE School Management Association and others seeking permission for conducting vacation classes in CBSE schools, the court observed that students should enjoy vacations and get rejuvenated for their next academic year. 

“There is a purpose in giving vacations to students. After a hectic academic year, they need a break....Holiday breaks allow students to shift their focus from traditional study materials,” Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said, adding that during the holidays, students can take up their ambitions in extracurricular activities that they cannot during the school year. He also decided to refer the issue to a division bench.

The director general of education (DGE) had ordered primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in government, aided and unaided sectors not to conduct vacation classes. However, the court had stayed the order for a two-week period, which ended on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the court said the summer vacation was necessary for students to spend time with their kith and kin, and for a mental break. Concentrating on school books alone will not be sufficient for them, the court said.

“Let them sing, let them dance, let them eat their favourite food leisurely without the fear of next day’s homework, let them enjoy their favourite television programmes. Let them play cricket, football or their favourite sports and let them enjoy trips with their kith and kin. A hectic academic year is coming. Before that, a break is necessary for students,” the HC said. It said students of Class 10 and higher secondary definitely need a break before they enter a decisive academic year in their life. “In such a situation, I am of the considered opinion that the order passed by the DGE is the need of the hour,” the judge said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court vacation classes ban summer holidays
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp