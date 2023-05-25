National Millet Conclave to be held in Attappadi

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The National Millet Conclave will be held in Attappadi from May 26 to 28. It will be inaugurated on May 26 by LSG Minister M B Rajesh.

The aim of the conclave is to create awareness on various millets like ragi, sorgum, little millet, great milllet, foxtail millet, kodo millet and proso millet which are being grown by 4,600 Kudumbasree farmers. As the production of millets increases, the small-scale farmers will consume more millets which will be a healthy practice. The conclave aims to spread awareness on the protein and nutritional values found in various millets.

It aims at creating a larger market that will ensure a better price for farmers. The conclave will help farmers know more about scientific cultivation, the proportion of proteins in each millet, and the scope for entrepreneurship. Experts will speak about all these aspects at various seminars. There will be an exhibition-cum- sale of the products made by the tribals of Attappadi. There will also be a nutrition mela and a meeting of the farmers.

The festival of sowing of seeds, Kambalam, will also be conducted. A total of 2,000 people will participate in the conclave. Additional chief secretary Sharada Muralidharan will deliver the introductory speech. Former chief secretary S M Vijayanand will deliver the main message. Collector S Chithra will be the chief guest. The conclave is being held as part of the observance of the International Millets Year- 2023.'

PALAKKAD: The National Millet Conclave will be held in Attappadi from May 26 to 28. It will be inaugurated on May 26 by LSG Minister M B Rajesh. The aim of the conclave is to create awareness on various millets like ragi, sorgum, little millet, great milllet, foxtail millet, kodo millet and proso millet which are being grown by 4,600 Kudumbasree farmers. As the production of millets increases, the small-scale farmers will consume more millets which will be a healthy practice. The conclave aims to spread awareness on the protein and nutritional values found in various millets. It aims at creating a larger market that will ensure a better price for farmers. The conclave will help farmers know more about scientific cultivation, the proportion of proteins in each millet, and the scope for entrepreneurship. Experts will speak about all these aspects at various seminars. There will be an exhibition-cum- sale of the products made by the tribals of Attappadi. There will also be a nutrition mela and a meeting of the farmers. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The festival of sowing of seeds, Kambalam, will also be conducted. A total of 2,000 people will participate in the conclave. Additional chief secretary Sharada Muralidharan will deliver the introductory speech. Former chief secretary S M Vijayanand will deliver the main message. Collector S Chithra will be the chief guest. The conclave is being held as part of the observance of the International Millets Year- 2023.'