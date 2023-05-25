Nearly 500-year-old ‘sinking’ temple gets much-needed ‘lift’

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The nearly 500-year-old Mankombu Sree Bhagavathy Temple in Kuttanad has finally got redemption from the marshy land and constant waterlogging that had sunk the structure by more than three feet in the past decade. In an architectural and technological feat, the chuttambalam of the temple was raised nearly six feet off the ground using screw jacks.

What’s impressive is that this was done without affecting the temple’s antiquity. G Sreekumar, joint secretary, temple advisory committee, said the temple had been gradually losing its height. “Waterlogging also posed a challenge in conducting daily poojas. In the 2018 flood, water reached up to the Devi’s peedom. The temple compound was submerged for nearly the entire year and believers had trouble coming here,” he recalled. The committee sought the nod of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to raise the temple while keeping it intact.

“A Kochi-based firm was roped in. It lifted the sreekovil around 1.8m off the surface using screw jacks,” Sreekumar said. The committee is planning to raise other buildings on the premises, including the gopuram, anakottil, seva pandal and kalithottil to prevent waterlogging, he said. Sreekumar said they have urged the TDB to allot the soil kept as excess in its other temples to fill the ground.

Mankombu Sree Bhagavathy Temple in Kuttanad lifted using screw jacks | Express

We are giving 25-year guarantee, says firm

“The mining and geology department is yet to issue the pass to shift the soil citing technical issues,” Sreekumar said. Jose Francis, the CEO of engineering firm EDSS that is handling the entire operation, said 400 screw jacks were used to lift the temple.

“We are building 18 piles and beams to rest the sreekovil on them. Each pile would be drilled 27m deep and the entire structure will sustain any natural calamity,” he said. Nine piles have been built and work on the rest is progressing.

Jose said setting up piles inside the temple without affecting the old buildings has been a tough task.

“We are giving 25-year guarantee to the structure. Penetrated or leaned structure can be lifted or straightened through the method,” Jose said.

