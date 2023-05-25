NIA harassing parents, kin, friends of Shahrukh, alleges counsel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The lawyer representing Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Elathur train arson case, has claimed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is harassing Shahrukh’s family members and friends, threatening to implicate them as accused individuals. The lawyer raised these concerns in a recent petition filed at the NIA court, seeking permission to meet with Shahrukh.

The court has granted permission to Shahrukh’s counsel E A Haris to meet him and has instructed the jail authorities to make the necessary arrangements. Haris alleges that the NIA has been frequently summoning Shahrukh’s father, siblings, close relatives and friends, subjecting them to prolonged custody at the NIA office in Kochi. The NIA officers allegedly use threats to coerce them into corroborating the respondent’s fabricated story, stating that they will be implicated as accused individuals if they do not comply.

The petition further states that Muhammad Monis and his father were summoned by the NIA on May 18 and subjected to harassment by an NIA officer.

Tragically, on May 19, due to the immense pressure of these harassments, Muhammad Rafeek, the father of the accused, died by suicide at the lodge where they were residing. It has also come to light that the accused’s father and siblings were previously subjected to harassment by NIA officers during previous summonses and their mobile phones were illegally seized.

According to Shahrukh’s lawyer, he exhibits abnormal characteristics and shows symptoms of mental instability. The NIA is allegedly attempting to portray the Elathur train arson incident as a terrorist act, says the petition.

The petition reveals that the counsel inquired about the accused’s mental condition with his father, who confirmed that Shahrukh had been displaying severe lunatic symptoms for the past 2-3 years. However, they were unable to provide him with medical treatment due to financial constraints at that time.The lawyer also requested that Shahrukh be produced when his remand term is extended on May 27.

