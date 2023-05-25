Overall success rate of 82.95% in Kerala Plus Two exam, slight fall from last year

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 3.12 lakh of the 3.76 lakh regular candidates who appeared for the state Higher Secondary Plus Two exam have become eligible for higher studies, registering an overall success rate of 82.95%. The pass percentage this year was 0.92% less than the success rate of the previous year.



General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who announced the results here on Thursday, said a total of 33,815 students secured A+ in all subjects. The number of full A+ holders rose by over 5,000 thanks to grace marks that were reintroduced after a two-year gap. Among these students, 71 secured the full score of 1,200 marks.



Malappuram district had the highest number of candidates (4,897) securing A+ in all subjects. Ernakulam, with a pass percentage of 87.55, emerged as the district with the highest success rate. The least success rate of 76.59% was recorded in Pathanamthitta district.



As many as 77 schools registered 100% pass, of which eight were government schools and 25 were aided schools. As many as 32 schools from the unaided sector and 12 special schools also recorded a 100% success rate.



The success rate of students who appeared for the Plus Two exam from the Open School stream (SCOLE Kerala) was 48.73%. The pass percentage of private compartmental candidates was 31.25%. The success rates in technical and art streams were 75.30% and 89.06% respectively.



The students can apply for revaluation/photocopy/scrutiny of all subjects except revaluation of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from May 25 onwards.



Students (both regular and compartmental) who failed to obtain sufficient grade for higher studies in any subject can apply for the Save A Year (SAY) examination. Regular candidates of the second year higher secondary examination, who became eligible for higher studies, can also register to improve the scores of any one of the subjects.

VHSE results



The results of the second year Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) exam were also announced on Thursday. Of the 28,495 students who appeared for the exam in the NSQF (Regular) scheme, 22,238 became eligible for higher studies, registering a success rate of 78.39%.



Last year, the VHSE pass percentage was 78.26%. While a total of 373 students secured A+ in all subjects, 12 government schools and eight in the aided sector recorded 100% pass.



While Wayanad recorded the highest success rate of 83.63%, the lowest pass percentage of 68.48% was recorded in Pathanamthitta district. The success rate of private students was 48.92%.

