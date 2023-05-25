Printing over, volume I school texts set to meet distribution target

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a notable achievement, the distribution of over 2.8 crore first-volume textbooks in schools for the 2023-24 academic year, which began in March for the first time in the state, is set to be mostly completed by the time schools reopen on June 1.

A senior official of the general education department said the printing work of the first volume has been completed, and 93% of the textbooks have already reached the 14 district hubs as on Wednesday (April 24).

“As far as distribution of textbooks in schools is concerned, nearly 85% of the work has been completed,” the official told TNIE.

With a week left for schools to reopen, the department is hopeful that all students would get the textbooks by the time the new academic year falls on track. The credit for meeting the tight deadline goes to the Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS) which completed the printing work in record time. Despite a delay in getting the print order and hurdles in the procurement of stationery, 2.81 crore first-volume textbooks comprising 288 titles was completed this week. The textbooks are meant for students from Classes I to X.

“This year, we had received the print order in December and by the time the procurement of stationery was completed, it was already January. But within the limited time, both our men and machinery worked round the clock and met the target in record time,” said a KBPS official. He added that the printing of 1.82 crore second-volume textbooks will begin in June.

KBPS is in charge of both the printing and distribution of textbooks. For the distribution part, it has roped in Kudumbashree workers who have also handled the job efficiently. The printed textbooks are sent to the 14 district hubs and from there, it is sorted and sent to 3,313 school societies and then to the schools.

The timely printing and distribution of textbooks have come as a shot in the arm for the general education department, which once earned severe brickbats on this front, especially during the UDF government’s tenure. The printing and distribution of textbooks came back on track after two years of Covid-related disruptions. Last year, the distribution began by the end of April, which was advanced by over a month this year.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a notable achievement, the distribution of over 2.8 crore first-volume textbooks in schools for the 2023-24 academic year, which began in March for the first time in the state, is set to be mostly completed by the time schools reopen on June 1. A senior official of the general education department said the printing work of the first volume has been completed, and 93% of the textbooks have already reached the 14 district hubs as on Wednesday (April 24). “As far as distribution of textbooks in schools is concerned, nearly 85% of the work has been completed,” the official told TNIE. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With a week left for schools to reopen, the department is hopeful that all students would get the textbooks by the time the new academic year falls on track. The credit for meeting the tight deadline goes to the Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS) which completed the printing work in record time. Despite a delay in getting the print order and hurdles in the procurement of stationery, 2.81 crore first-volume textbooks comprising 288 titles was completed this week. The textbooks are meant for students from Classes I to X. “This year, we had received the print order in December and by the time the procurement of stationery was completed, it was already January. But within the limited time, both our men and machinery worked round the clock and met the target in record time,” said a KBPS official. He added that the printing of 1.82 crore second-volume textbooks will begin in June. KBPS is in charge of both the printing and distribution of textbooks. For the distribution part, it has roped in Kudumbashree workers who have also handled the job efficiently. The printed textbooks are sent to the 14 district hubs and from there, it is sorted and sent to 3,313 school societies and then to the schools. The timely printing and distribution of textbooks have come as a shot in the arm for the general education department, which once earned severe brickbats on this front, especially during the UDF government’s tenure. The printing and distribution of textbooks came back on track after two years of Covid-related disruptions. Last year, the distribution began by the end of April, which was advanced by over a month this year.