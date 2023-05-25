‘Warehouses lack fire-fighting mechanisms’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fire and rescue services department conducted inspections at all district warehouses of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) in the state close on the heels of the Menamkulam KINFRA park fire that claimed life of a fireman and resulted in a loss of Rs 1.22 crore.

Fire and rescue services director general B Sandhya said the ‘fire audit’ was held in the district warehouses of the KMSCL to check the measures that were implemented to deal with fire outbreaks. She said several warehouses lacked the fire and rescue service’s no-objection certificate (NOC), while devices, including fire extinguishers, were absent in most of the warehouses.

“NOC is not required in all warehouses. If the building is less than 1,000 sq ft, then NOC is not needed. However, fire extinguishers are a must. But it seems they (KMSCL) did not have proper fire fighting mechanism in place anywhere,” she said.

Meanwhile, sources said lapses were found in most of the warehouses during the fire auditing. The fire and rescue services had earlier issued notices to some of the KMSCL warehouses that did not adhere to standard safety practices.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fire and rescue services department conducted inspections at all district warehouses of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) in the state close on the heels of the Menamkulam KINFRA park fire that claimed life of a fireman and resulted in a loss of Rs 1.22 crore. Fire and rescue services director general B Sandhya said the ‘fire audit’ was held in the district warehouses of the KMSCL to check the measures that were implemented to deal with fire outbreaks. She said several warehouses lacked the fire and rescue service’s no-objection certificate (NOC), while devices, including fire extinguishers, were absent in most of the warehouses. “NOC is not required in all warehouses. If the building is less than 1,000 sq ft, then NOC is not needed. However, fire extinguishers are a must. But it seems they (KMSCL) did not have proper fire fighting mechanism in place anywhere,” she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, sources said lapses were found in most of the warehouses during the fire auditing. The fire and rescue services had earlier issued notices to some of the KMSCL warehouses that did not adhere to standard safety practices.