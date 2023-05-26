Bishop Rasalam ‘refuses’ to retire, section of parishioners plans ‘farewell’ 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel protest, a section of the parishioners have decided to organise a farewell for former CSI moderator and Bishop of South Kerala Diocese A Dharmaraj Rasalam, who they allege has chosen to remain in office after retirement age. The protest gains significance because of Rasalam’s involvement in a financial irregularity case registered under the money laundering act, which has attracted the attention of the Enforcement Directorate.

The retirement age for CSI Bishops is typically 67 years. However, three years ago, before his superannuation, Bishop Rasalam introduced an amendment to the CSI constitution, extending the retirement age to 70 years.

According to the CSI constitution, announcing the enhanced retirement age requires a two-thirds majority from the diocese. However, certain parish members who have been at odds with Bishop Rasalam over the past several years recall that he announced his retirement extension through an illegitimate synod meeting three years ago. V T Mohanan, a whistleblower working against corrupt practices in the CSI, stated that according to the amendment, Rasalam was due to retire on May 18.

“Unfortunately, Bishop Rasalam has continued to remain in office for the past three years. He turned 70, the retirement age, on May 18. Regrettably, he has shown no intention to step down. Therefore, we have decided to bid him a fitting farewell at Martyr’s Square, Palayam, on Sunday at 3:30 pm,” said Mohanan.

Justin Dollark and Sarjin Thomas, legal advisors to Mateer Memorial Church (now cathedral), addressed reporters at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, stating that it is imperative to remove Rasalam from office to safeguard the CSI from his custody.

“The CSI is a significant Protestant group with 4.5 million churchgoers in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Typically, the church committee is headed by the general secretary and treasurer, who are democratically elected through an election held every three years.

However, Rasalam has shown little regard for the pleas of the churchgoers,” explained the legal advisors.

Currently, Rasalam is facing multiple cases in courts across Thiruvananthapuram district, Ernakulam High Court, Telangana, Chennai, Karnataka High Courts, and Karim Nagar. Recently, the Supreme Court rejected Rasalam’s pleas regarding the enhancement of his retirement age. Prominent Christian theologian Prof Valsan Thampu will inaugurate the farewell programme.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel protest, a section of the parishioners have decided to organise a farewell for former CSI moderator and Bishop of South Kerala Diocese A Dharmaraj Rasalam, who they allege has chosen to remain in office after retirement age. The protest gains significance because of Rasalam’s involvement in a financial irregularity case registered under the money laundering act, which has attracted the attention of the Enforcement Directorate. The retirement age for CSI Bishops is typically 67 years. However, three years ago, before his superannuation, Bishop Rasalam introduced an amendment to the CSI constitution, extending the retirement age to 70 years. According to the CSI constitution, announcing the enhanced retirement age requires a two-thirds majority from the diocese. However, certain parish members who have been at odds with Bishop Rasalam over the past several years recall that he announced his retirement extension through an illegitimate synod meeting three years ago. V T Mohanan, a whistleblower working against corrupt practices in the CSI, stated that according to the amendment, Rasalam was due to retire on May 18.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Unfortunately, Bishop Rasalam has continued to remain in office for the past three years. He turned 70, the retirement age, on May 18. Regrettably, he has shown no intention to step down. Therefore, we have decided to bid him a fitting farewell at Martyr’s Square, Palayam, on Sunday at 3:30 pm,” said Mohanan. Justin Dollark and Sarjin Thomas, legal advisors to Mateer Memorial Church (now cathedral), addressed reporters at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, stating that it is imperative to remove Rasalam from office to safeguard the CSI from his custody. “The CSI is a significant Protestant group with 4.5 million churchgoers in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Typically, the church committee is headed by the general secretary and treasurer, who are democratically elected through an election held every three years. However, Rasalam has shown little regard for the pleas of the churchgoers,” explained the legal advisors. Currently, Rasalam is facing multiple cases in courts across Thiruvananthapuram district, Ernakulam High Court, Telangana, Chennai, Karnataka High Courts, and Karim Nagar. Recently, the Supreme Court rejected Rasalam’s pleas regarding the enhancement of his retirement age. Prominent Christian theologian Prof Valsan Thampu will inaugurate the farewell programme.