Catholic priest opts out of pastoral duties to ‘clean up’ Church 

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Claiming that the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church has deviated from the teachings of Jesus Christ, a 46-year-old priest with the Thamarassery diocese has decided to embark on a mission to clean up the Church.

To work towards achieving his goal, Fr Ajimon Puthiyaparambil has decided to stand aside from pastoral duties.

“There is a general decay,” said the priest, who also wants the Church to follow the example set by Pope Francis in giving women members berths in the Roman Curia.

The Curia comprises the administrative institutions of the Holy See and the central body through which the affairs of the Roman Catholic Church are conducted.

“The Pope appointed 20% to 25% women in the curia. Such changes should happen here too. I am talking about having women members in higher decision-making bodies of the Church,” Fr Puthiyaparambil said. According to him, the Church has moved away from Christ’s teachings, with those in leadership positions even making political alliances.

No one says anything out of fear: Priest

Fr Puthiyaparambil said man-made liturgical laws are given more importance than God’s laws of love and mercy. “It has been four months since Ernakulam St Mary’s Basilica was closed down following a dispute over Uniform Holy Mass. Bishops are accused in criminal cases,” he said, adding that in all this, it is the faithful and some priests who are getting hurt.

“No one says anything out of fear. There are many saints in the Church. But all of them are silent today,” Fr Puthiyaparambil said. He said he knows the path will be dangerous.

“I know it will deprive a Catholic priest of all security. I also know this is the Way of the Cross. But I cannot refuse Christ’s invitation. It is that powerful,” he said.

A spokesperson of Thamarassery diocese said it has learnt of Fr Puthiyaparambil’s decision. “He is not leaving the priesthood. He says he will not perform pastoral duties,” the spokesperson said, adding that the priest apparently took the decision as he felt it won’t be right to propound views that stand in conflict with the Church’s position while in office.

“Fr Puthiyaparambil has been called by the bishop. He can’t defy the bishop’s order,” the spokesperson said.

