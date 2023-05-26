In consumer court, automobiles emerge as most complained-about category

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Automobiles have emerged as the most complained-about category in the past year, with 489 ongoing cases related to vehicles, according to the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC). The most recent case addressed by the commission involved a newly-purchased midsize SUV. The complainant reported a faulty water pump that caused smoke to emit through the AC vent while the vehicle was running. After the dealer rejected the complainant’s request for a replacement, the consumer approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Alappuzha. The district commission ruled in favour of the complainant, leading the manufacturer and dealer to file an appeal before the state commission. The SCDRC ordered the respondents to pay the petitioner Rs 22 lakh as compensation and costs.

“In addition to cars, the consumer commission has received complaints concerning various types of vehicles, including excavators, autorickshaws, and scooters. These complaints encompass a wide range of issues, such as mechanical defects, mileage discrepancies, and the denial of promised free part replacements or services. Consumers have also reported complaints related to unfulfilled warranty promises, failure to provide free replacement of parts, faulty air conditioning systems, and discrepancies in cabin space compared to what was advertised,” Sajeer H, Court Master said.

The majority of complaints lodged with the commission involve vehicles manufactured by two prominent companies. The respondents in cases related to new vehicles typically include the manufacturer, dealer, seller, and, if applicable, the service centre. While some complaints are from buyers of used vehicles, the commission only entertains such complaints if the seller violates the conditions outlined in a written agreement with the buyer, he added.

India has a three-tier quasi-judicial mechanism established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, to address consumer disputes. The district commission has jurisdiction over complaints where the value of goods or services does not exceed Rs 50 lakh. The state commission handles complaints regarding purchases above Rs 50 lakh but below Rs 2 crore, as well as appeals on orders issued by district commissions. Complaints involving purchases over Rs 2 crore are directed to the national commission.

COMMON COMPLAINTS

Defects in goods and services, online purchases, automobiles purchase, medical negligence, professional negligence, banking service deficiency, issues related to real estate development, transport and electricity, misleading advertisements

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Automobiles have emerged as the most complained-about category in the past year, with 489 ongoing cases related to vehicles, according to the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC). The most recent case addressed by the commission involved a newly-purchased midsize SUV. The complainant reported a faulty water pump that caused smoke to emit through the AC vent while the vehicle was running. After the dealer rejected the complainant’s request for a replacement, the consumer approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Alappuzha. The district commission ruled in favour of the complainant, leading the manufacturer and dealer to file an appeal before the state commission. The SCDRC ordered the respondents to pay the petitioner Rs 22 lakh as compensation and costs. “In addition to cars, the consumer commission has received complaints concerning various types of vehicles, including excavators, autorickshaws, and scooters. These complaints encompass a wide range of issues, such as mechanical defects, mileage discrepancies, and the denial of promised free part replacements or services. Consumers have also reported complaints related to unfulfilled warranty promises, failure to provide free replacement of parts, faulty air conditioning systems, and discrepancies in cabin space compared to what was advertised,” Sajeer H, Court Master said. The majority of complaints lodged with the commission involve vehicles manufactured by two prominent companies. The respondents in cases related to new vehicles typically include the manufacturer, dealer, seller, and, if applicable, the service centre. While some complaints are from buyers of used vehicles, the commission only entertains such complaints if the seller violates the conditions outlined in a written agreement with the buyer, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); India has a three-tier quasi-judicial mechanism established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, to address consumer disputes. The district commission has jurisdiction over complaints where the value of goods or services does not exceed Rs 50 lakh. The state commission handles complaints regarding purchases above Rs 50 lakh but below Rs 2 crore, as well as appeals on orders issued by district commissions. Complaints involving purchases over Rs 2 crore are directed to the national commission. COMMON COMPLAINTS Defects in goods and services, online purchases, automobiles purchase, medical negligence, professional negligence, banking service deficiency, issues related to real estate development, transport and electricity, misleading advertisements