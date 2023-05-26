Kerala becomes India’s 1st e-governed state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major initiative that would prevent corruption and ensure speedy delivery of public services, the state has declared total governance. e- Sevanam, a single window portal launched by the government, will offer 900 government services online, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Speaking after inaugurating total e-governance implementation in government, Pinarayi said total e-governance will boost the efforts for a New Kerala.

“The government is making various interventions to ensure internet rights for people. A single-window portal named e-Sevanam has been launched. It offers 900 government services online. About 7.5 crore certificates were distributed through the e-district online service. The e-office system was established in secretariats, collectorates, RTO offices and commissionerates for speedy file movement. Steps are being taken to expand it to the taluk level,” he said.

The second 100-day mission programme that coincided with the second-anniversary celebrations of the government focused on delivering more services to the people, he said. Over 20,000 houses built under the Life Mission scheme were handed over to homeless families. 67,000 title deeds were distributed and 97 public schools were renovated. The K-FON project will be a reality next month. It will help Kerala make great strides in internet penetration and people would be able to make good use of online services. A state data centre was established to strengthen e-governance efforts.

The Kerala State Wide Area Network programme is being launched to connect the data centre with 14 district centres and 152 block panchayats. The KFi programme to offer wifi at public places is being implemented. Over 2,000 hotspots have been set up and steps are being taken to launch another 2,000. All village offices are being converted into smart village offices.

The digital resurvey will bring more transparency and efficiency to resurvey. The ‘Unique thandaper’ programme is also being implemented. The country’s first digital science park is being set up in the state at a cost of `1,500 crore. Three more parks will be established. The government has adopted an integrated approach combining development and welfare programmes to realise New Kerala.

In his welcome address, chief secretary V P Joy said that the total e-governance will help avoid delays in public services offered by government departments and offices. It will have an impact on all sections of society and would be a decisive factor in social progress, he said.

The function was attended by the additional chief secretary (Home) Dr V Venu, electronics and information technology secretary Dr Rathan U Kelkar, Kerala University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath and Kerala State Information Technology Mission Director Anukumari.

E-SEVANAM PORTAL

The portal offers citizen services including various registrations and services related to social security pension. Also available are permits, licences and approvals from various departments like Land Revenue, Motor Vehicles, and Civil Supplies. Services related to the opening of new businesses, purchase of equipment by farmers, and students’ services, are also available.

