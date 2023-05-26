‘Malabar needs more Plus-I batches, Not just seats’

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Various Muslim organisations on Thursday expressed anger and disappointment with the government’s decision to increase the number of Plus-I seats without raising the number of batches in Malabar. The move, they said, will only worsen the already bad educational system in the region.

The cabinet on Wednesday decided to increase Plus-I seats in government and aided schools in Kasaragod, Kannur Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram by 30% and 20%, respectively.

IUML state secretariat member M K Muneer said the lasting solution would be to implement the Karthikeyan committee report, which is learnt to have recommended allotting 150 more batches in Malabar region.

“The report is said to have insisted that there should not be more than 50 students in a class. However, there will be 75 students in a class if the government’s decision is implemented. This will adversely affect the quality of education,” he told reporters in Kozhikode.

He said students in Malabar do not have enough options to select the stream of their choice.

Unite for edu progress of Malabar, says Muneer

“It is not the concern of a party or a group. All should stand united for the educational advancement of Malabar,” Muneer said. Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) state vice-president Sathar Panthaloor said the imbalance in allotting Plus-I seats in Malabar and southern regions is too apparent to ignore.

“The education minister said creating a divide between the north and south is the handiwork of certain vested interests. However, the imbalance is a stark reality. The government is going for ad hoc solution of increasing seats, which results in packing the classrooms above capacity,” Panthaloor said.

Sanctioning temporary additional batches is fraught with problems too. “The additional batches are accommodated in some temporary shed, where there is no facility to set up laboratories. So, there will not be any science streams in such batches,” Panthaloor said. Sanctioning more regular batches and schools is the only solution, he said.

Sunni Students Federation, (SSF), the student wing of the Kanthapuram faction of Sunnis, said classrooms in Malabar are not ‘Putharikkandam maidan’ to pack students.

The SSF state committee said creating an impression that the deficiency of seats has been solved amounts to “betraying students”.

