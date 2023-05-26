No mercy towards corrupt officials, says Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that his government will show no mercy towards corrupt officials. “LDF government will not protect corrupt officials and stringent actions will be taken against them,” he said.

The CM was inaugurating the state conference of the Kerala Municipal Corporation Staff Union at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram. “There are some people who had taken a doctorate in corruption. A person is committing corruption widely in an office and doing everything inappropriately. When this happens how could the rest of the people in that office claim that they don’t know anything? ,” the CM said.

Pinarayi said that there are two offices from where people are facing issues. They are the village office and local self-government office.

Government officials should take a pro-people approach, he said. The official who was caught in Palakkad was using the bribe amount for his needs and his salary was not touched for personal use, said Pinarayi.

REVENUE DEPT CONDUCTS RAIDS AT VILLAGE OFFICES

T’Puram: In the wake of the Palakkad bribery case where a village assistant was caught red-handed, the revenue department has launched major measures including the transfer of all village field assistants and village assistants who have completed three years in office.

The department has initiated a detailed inquiry into the incident. With the issue putting the revenue department in a bad light, the department on Thursday conducted the state-wide raid on village offices. The raids were carried out as per Revenue Minister K Rajan’s instruction. As per a release issued by the department, raids were conducted at 41 village offices in 12 districts.

