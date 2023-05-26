Home States Kerala

No mercy towards corrupt officials, says Pinarayi

Pinarayi said that there are two offices from where people are facing issues. They are the village office and local self-government office. 

Published: 26th May 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that his government will show no mercy towards corrupt officials. “LDF government will not protect corrupt officials and stringent actions will be taken against them,” he said. 

The CM was inaugurating the state conference of the Kerala Municipal Corporation Staff Union at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram. “There are some people who had taken a doctorate in corruption. A person is committing corruption widely in an office and doing everything inappropriately. When this happens how could the rest of the people in that office claim that they don’t know anything? ,” the CM said. 

Pinarayi said that there are two offices from where people are facing issues. They are the village office and local self-government office. 

Government officials should take a pro-people approach, he said. The official who was caught in Palakkad was using the bribe amount for his needs and his salary was not touched for personal use, said Pinarayi.

REVENUE DEPT CONDUCTS RAIDS AT VILLAGE OFFICES
T’Puram: In the wake of the Palakkad bribery case where a village assistant was caught red-handed, the revenue department has launched major measures including the transfer of all village field assistants and village assistants who have completed three years in office.

The department has initiated a detailed inquiry into the incident. With the issue putting the revenue department in a bad light, the department on Thursday conducted the state-wide raid on village offices. The raids were carried out as per Revenue Minister K Rajan’s instruction. As per a release issued by the department, raids were conducted at 41 village offices in 12 districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan corruption
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp