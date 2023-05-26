SC youth tied to tree, beaten up for stealing mangoes in Kerala's Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A 17-year-old boy belonging to the Scheduled Castes community was tied to a tree and brutally beaten up by a couple for allegedly stealing mangoes and `190 from their provision shop at Kozhinjampara in Palakkad.

The Kozhinjampara police have booked shop owner Paramasivam, 42, his wife Jyothimani, 34, and their 16-year-old son. They are natives of Malayandi Goundannur in Palakkad. They were taken into custody, but the couple’s son was sent home as he is a minor, the police officials said.

The assaulted youth, a native of Eruthenpathy, was admitted to the district hospital. According to the police, the youth has injury marks on his legs and back.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, May 21, came to light after a video of the assault recorded by the accused started doing the rounds on social media.

According to the police, Paramasivan, upon finding that Rs 190 and some mangoes were missing from his shop, examined the CCTV camera footage and identified the youth.

He was then tied to a tree and beaten with logs and slippers “The accused couple will be booked under The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as well as the IPC,” Kozhinjampara Circle Inspector V Krishnankutty told TNIE.

