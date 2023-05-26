Six-lane NH will be completed by 2025, says PWD Min Muhammed Riyas

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The construction of the six-lane National Highway is progressing rapidly and will be completed by 2025, Tourism and PWD Minister PA Muhammed Riyas said on Thursday.

Speaking at the concluding day ceremony of the 11th State Conference of Vyapari Vyavasayi Samathi in Kozhikode, the Minister highlighted the government’s strong intervention in the progress of the National Highway from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, stating that it is being rapidly developed to address traffic congestion, which has been causing a slowdown in business activities in the state. He emphasized the importance of completing the coastal and hill highways, along with the Silver Line project to support the growth of the business sector.

The minister also mentioned that the state is actively pursuing alternatives in various fields, including the trade sector. The 11th State Conference of the Samithi concluded with a call to defend against central government policies that negatively impact the small business sector and promote corporatisation.

During the three-day conference, several demands were raised by the traders, including the formation of a trade mission to address trade sector crises, immediate enactment of the Rent Control Bill, and ensuring the resettlement of those displaced for development purposes. The conference also elected new office bearers for the Samathi, with V K C Mammad Koya being reelected as the state president, E S Biju as the secretary, and V Gopinath as the treasurer.

