Home States Kerala

Six-lane NH will be completed by 2025, says PWD Min Muhammed Riyas

He emphasized the importance of completing the coastal and hill highways, along with the Silver Line project to support the growth of the business sector.

Published: 26th May 2023 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Road, Highway

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The construction of the six-lane National Highway is progressing rapidly and will be completed by 2025, Tourism and PWD Minister PA Muhammed Riyas said on Thursday. 

Speaking at the concluding day ceremony of the 11th State Conference of Vyapari Vyavasayi Samathi in Kozhikode, the Minister highlighted the government’s strong intervention in the progress of the National Highway from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, stating that it is being rapidly developed to address traffic congestion, which has been causing a slowdown in business activities in the state. He emphasized the importance of completing the coastal and hill highways, along with the Silver Line project to support the growth of the business sector.

The minister also mentioned that the state is actively pursuing alternatives in various fields, including the trade sector. The 11th State Conference of the Samithi concluded with a call to defend against central government policies that negatively impact the small business sector and promote corporatisation.

During the three-day conference, several demands were raised by the traders, including the formation of a trade mission to address trade sector crises, immediate enactment of the Rent Control Bill, and ensuring the resettlement of those displaced for development purposes. The conference also elected new office bearers for the  Samathi, with V K C Mammad Koya being reelected as the state president, E S Biju as the secretary, and V Gopinath as the treasurer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tourism Silver Line project National Highway
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp