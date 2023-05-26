Success rate dips marginally in Plus-II exam; over 33k students secure full A+

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The higher secondary Plus-II exam, the results of which were announced on Thursday, registered a marginal dip of 0.92% in the overall success rate, even as the number of students securing A+ in all subjects rose by over 5,000 compared to the previous year.

Of the 3.76 lakh regular candidates who appeared for the exam, 3.12 lakh became eligible for higher studies, with a success rate of 82.95%. General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who announced the results here, said a total of 33,815 students secured A+ in all subjects. The rise in full A+ holders from last year’s figure of 28,450 was attributed to grace marks that were re-introduced after a two-year gap. Among the full A+ holders, 71 managed to secure a full score of 1,200 marks.

Malappuram district has the highest number of candidates (4,897) securing an A+ in all subjects. Ernakulam, with a pass percentage of 87.55, emerged as the district with the highest success rate. The least success rate of 76.59% was recorded in the Pathanamthitta district. As many as 77 schools registered 100% pass of which eight were government schools and 25 were aided schools. As many as 32 schools from the unaided sector and 12 special schools also recorded a 100% success rate.

The success rate of students who appeared for the Plus-II exam from the Open School stream (SCOLE Kerala), was 48.73%. The pass percentage of private compartmental candidates was 31.25%. The success rates in technical and art streams were 75.30% and 89.06%, respectively.

The students can apply for revaluation/ photocopy/ scrutiny of all subjects except Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from May 25 onwards. Students (both regular and compartmental) who failed to obtain sufficient grades for higher studies in any subject can apply for the Save A Year (SAY) test. Regular candidates of the second-year higher secondary examination, who became eligible for higher studies, can also register to improve their scores in any one of the subjects. The results of the second-year Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) exam were also announced on Thursday.

Of the 28,495 students who appeared for the exam in the NSQF (Regular) scheme, 22,238 became eligible for higher studies, registering a success rate of 78.39%. Last year, the VHSE pass percentage was 78.26%. While a total of 373 students secured an A+ in all subjects, 12 government schools and eight in the aided sector recorded a 100% pass rate.

While Wayanad recorded the highest success rate of 83.63%, the lowest pass percentage of 68.48% was recorded in Pathanamthitta district. The success rate of private students was 48.92%.

