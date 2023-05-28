Home States Kerala

Bid to revive ‘Kerala Savaari’; Kochi, Thrissur launch next month

In the past eight months, Kerala Savaari conducted hardly around 2,500 rides and drivers enrolled have left the platform because of fewer rides.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Kerala Savaari’ – the first-ever online auto-taxi service app by the Kerala government – has failed to achieve any traction in the capital since its launch over 8 months ago. The project was piloted in Thiruvananthapuram. The platform, which was launched jointly by the Labour Department and Kerala Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund Board in August last year, failed to woo drivers or riders as expected. 

In the past eight months, Kerala Savaari conducted hardly around 2,500 rides and drivers enrolled have left the platform because of fewer rides. Despite its failure, now the authorities are gearing up to launch the application in Kochi and Thrissur next month. 

“I hardly get one or two rides and some days nothing. The drivers will stick to this platform only if we get continuous rides. We are ready to use the platform but we are not getting enough rides. Unfortunately, even the people working in public sector undertakings are unaware of this application. For making this a success, the government should seriously take efforts to popularise the application among the general public,” said Liju L, an autorickshaw driver. 

The app was developed by IIT Palakkad at a cost of Rs 30 crore. “There have been some flaws and we have rectified all of them. We have just launched and we are making changes to make it more user friendly. But the drivers are not ready to conduct rides at the rate fixed by the government,” said an official associated with the project. 

“After Covid, people are not using public transportation much and the drivers are demanding a hike in fares,” the official added. 

With complaints growing and drivers clamouring for better incentives for rides, the labour department has mooted revision in the fares to woo more drivers to the platform. “The proposal is under the consideration of the transport department. Even the pre-paid auto counters are not following the rates fixed by the government. This is a new initiative and the competition is huge from other platforms like Uber and Rapido. We are trying to expand the project in other districts and right now this is confined to just one district and soon more people will start using it,” said an official of Kerala Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund Board. 

An official said the registration process is ongoing in Thrissur and Ernakulam. “A couple of training sessions was held and we hope to launch the project with revised fares to make the initiative a success,” said the official. 

So far around 11,000 people have downloaded the application. The state government has fixed the service charge at 8%. As per the understanding, 6% of the service charge would go to IIT-Palakkad and the remaining 2% to the government and schemes for the drivers.

