Blog to books, English trainer’s mantra for learning is thinking 

Sreenand R By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: At a time when learning is moving from classrooms to computer screens and social-media platforms, an English language trainer with city-based Centre for Research and Social Transformation (Crest) has been providing free guidance through his blog, ‘Think in English’, for the last nearly 11 years.

Thousands of students and others who aspire to learn the language have benefited from the programme curated by Vinod Kaliyath, who hails from Chelannur in Kozhikode district. “Our archaic education system is not enough to help learners grasp the intricacies of the language. Even college students struggle to communicate in English, which has assumed great importance in the lives of people around the globe,” says Vinod.

The blog helps aspirants learn with ease and has been organised in such a manner that makes it a complete, comprehensive and user-friendly resource, he says, adding that it is more the result of practical experience, then theoretical knowledge.

Started in June 2012, the blog provides a window to day-to-day events and also employs material from books and magazines to cinema and TV shows. “Knowledge of the syntax alone will not help. People need to apply the language to real-life scenarios... they need to start to think in English. Only then will they be confident enough to converse in it,” says Vinod.

Naduvattam Jinarajadas ALP school, Paropadi AUP school, Vengeri AUP school and Vengeri Face Public school have initiated a learning programme that has adopted methods suggested in the blog. Vinod has also conducted seminars in several institutions in the city, including Sree Sankaracharya Computer Centre, Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, School of Nursing; Food Craft Institute, and Government Model HSS.

“The blog has two aims: one is to teach aspirants to think in English, and the other is to teach them how to use conversational verbs,” Vinod says. He has published a book, Think in English, based on material from the blog. He is now working on another book that has instructions on learning to speak through poems. “I want students to understand that beyond being syllabus-oriented or textbook-oriented, if you want to speak a language you must first think in it,” Vinod added.

KOZHIKODE: At a time when learning is moving from classrooms to computer screens and social-media platforms, an English language trainer with city-based Centre for Research and Social Transformation (Crest) has been providing free guidance through his blog, ‘Think in English’, for the last nearly 11 years. Thousands of students and others who aspire to learn the language have benefited from the programme curated by Vinod Kaliyath, who hails from Chelannur in Kozhikode district. “Our archaic education system is not enough to help learners grasp the intricacies of the language. Even college students struggle to communicate in English, which has assumed great importance in the lives of people around the globe,” says Vinod. The blog helps aspirants learn with ease and has been organised in such a manner that makes it a complete, comprehensive and user-friendly resource, he says, adding that it is more the result of practical experience, then theoretical knowledge. Started in June 2012, the blog provides a window to day-to-day events and also employs material from books and magazines to cinema and TV shows. “Knowledge of the syntax alone will not help. People need to apply the language to real-life scenarios... they need to start to think in English. Only then will they be confident enough to converse in it,” says Vinod. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Naduvattam Jinarajadas ALP school, Paropadi AUP school, Vengeri AUP school and Vengeri Face Public school have initiated a learning programme that has adopted methods suggested in the blog. Vinod has also conducted seminars in several institutions in the city, including Sree Sankaracharya Computer Centre, Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, School of Nursing; Food Craft Institute, and Government Model HSS. “The blog has two aims: one is to teach aspirants to think in English, and the other is to teach them how to use conversational verbs,” Vinod says. He has published a book, Think in English, based on material from the blog. He is now working on another book that has instructions on learning to speak through poems. “I want students to understand that beyond being syllabus-oriented or textbook-oriented, if you want to speak a language you must first think in it,” Vinod added.