Cut in net borrowing ceiling: CPM and CPI come out against central government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central government’s sharp cut in Kerala’s net borrowing ceiling (NBC) has triggered a war of words with the CPM and CPI alleging that the Modi government is violating federal principles. However, Union minister V Muraleedharan challenged the state government to explain whether the state is in debt or not.

The CPM state secretariat, in a sharp note, came down heavily on the Centre’s action terming it a move to strangle the state. “The Centre is continuously denying grants and loans to Kerala and harming the state. It is also sabotaging the state’s developmental initiatives. Now, the Central government has decided to intervene in the ambit of financial sanctions which are an obligation of the former,” CPM stated in a press release on Saturday.

The party stated that the Centre’s decision to cut the net borrowing limit is a challenge to the people of Kerala. “According to the Financial Responsibility and Budget Management Act and the instructions of the Central Finance Commission, it is evident that the Central government’s action is wrong.

The act is aimed at making financial management more transparent. However, it seems that the Central government is not ready to approve it. Earlier the Central government had come out with the reasons for cutting the state’s borrowing limit. However, this time the Centre has not come out with any reasons. They are experimenting with how to harm the state. The Centre is settling scores against the Left as the CPM is taking steps to forge an anti-communal front,” CPM said.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran also criticised the Centre’s action and said it is a move to stifle the people of Kerala. He asked the Centre to correct its stance.

However, Union minister V Muraleedharan came out against the state finance minister’s statement against the Centre and asked whether Kerala is borrowing money to give honorarium to its special envoy in New Delhi, K V Thomas. “The Centre is giving the state what it deserves. The Centre will not allow the state government to push the state’s economy similar to that of Sri Lanka,” he said. Criticising the chief minister for boycotting Saturday’s NITI Aayog meeting, Muralidharan said that, had the CM participated in the meeting, he could have raised the issue with the prime minister.

