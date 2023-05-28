Home States Kerala

‘Defeat moves to divide minority communities’

The statement underscored the importance of strengthening cordial relationships among minority communities and advocated for a united fight against communalism. 

Published: 28th May 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Baselios Marthoma Mathews III and Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar during a meeting in Kozhikode on Saturday

Baselios Marthoma Mathews III and Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar during a meeting in Kozhikode on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, and Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar have jointly urged the public to prevent attempts aimed at causing disturbances among minority communities in the country.

In a joint statement issued after their meeting, the leaders highlighted the existence of efforts to create enmity and misunderstandings among communities, particularly through social media and other platforms. “We have noticed such things in social media and other platforms. All sections of the people should strive for communal amity and stability of the country,” the statement said.

The statement acknowledged the lack of mechanisms for religions and communities to understand one another and this results in many misunderstandings. The leaders called for the establishment of forums and platforms in public places, social media, and educational institutions to foster understanding and spread positive messages.

Addressing the rising threat of drugs and alcohol in society and its connection to increased crime rates, the leaders called on authorities to impose exemplary punishments on those involved in drug-related crimes. They also emphasized the need to develop platforms that promote unity and harmony within society.

The statement underscored the importance of strengthening cordial relationships among minority communities and advocated for a united fight against communalism. 

Sunni  Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) state general secretary A P Abdul Hakeem Azhari, Jamia Markaz Pro Chancellor Hussein Saqafi Chullokode, Care and Share International Foundation managing director Fr Thomas Kurien Marottipuzha and others also attended the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Baselios Marthoma Mathews III Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp