‘Defeat moves to divide minority communities’

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, and Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar have jointly urged the public to prevent attempts aimed at causing disturbances among minority communities in the country.

In a joint statement issued after their meeting, the leaders highlighted the existence of efforts to create enmity and misunderstandings among communities, particularly through social media and other platforms. “We have noticed such things in social media and other platforms. All sections of the people should strive for communal amity and stability of the country,” the statement said.

The statement acknowledged the lack of mechanisms for religions and communities to understand one another and this results in many misunderstandings. The leaders called for the establishment of forums and platforms in public places, social media, and educational institutions to foster understanding and spread positive messages.

Addressing the rising threat of drugs and alcohol in society and its connection to increased crime rates, the leaders called on authorities to impose exemplary punishments on those involved in drug-related crimes. They also emphasized the need to develop platforms that promote unity and harmony within society.

The statement underscored the importance of strengthening cordial relationships among minority communities and advocated for a united fight against communalism.

Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) state general secretary A P Abdul Hakeem Azhari, Jamia Markaz Pro Chancellor Hussein Saqafi Chullokode, Care and Share International Foundation managing director Fr Thomas Kurien Marottipuzha and others also attended the meeting.

