Failed honey trap bid ends in murder in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: Mecheri Siddique, 58, was murdered by the three accused after their attempt to honey-trap him proved futile, Malappuram police chief Sujith Das said on Saturday, a day after the Tirur native’s dismembered body was recovered from Attappadi in Palakkad.

The police have retrieved the murder weapons, Siddique’s blood-stained clothes and his ATM cards.

Das said the arrested trio — Mohammed Shibily, 22; Ashiq alias Chikku, 26; and Khadijath Farhana, 18 — had planned to blackmail Siddique, the owner of Chick Bake restaurant in Kozhikode.

The Tirur police said Shibily and Farhana had been in a relationship for years. The officers suspect they devised the plan to honeytrap Siddique to secure funds for their wedding and alleviate their financial difficulties.

Das said the trio had meticulously planned the honey trap. “They booked a room in De Casa Inn hotel in Eranhipaalam, Kozhikode, on May 18 with the consent of an unsuspecting Siddique. However, their plan went awry when Siddique refused to comply with their demand for having his explicit photographs taken,” he said.

Das said the trio was prepared to counter any resistance from Siddique. Farhana was carrying a hammer and Shibily a knife, he said.

Accused bought electric cutter next day, dismembered body, say police

“During the altercation, Siddique fell to the ground. At that moment, Farhana handed the hammer to Shibily, who swung it at Siddique’s head, inflicting severe injuries. Ashiq kicked Siddique in the chest, fracturing his ribs. The sustained assault ultimately killed him. His lungs were also damaged in the attack,” said Malappuram district police chief.

After the murder, Shibily went to Mananchira and purchased a trolley bag to hide the body, Sujith Das said, adding, “They, however, faced difficulty in fitting the body inside the bag. They then spent the night in the room. On May 19, the next day, they bought another trolley bag and a mechanical cutter from a shop in Kozhikode town. They returned to the room, dismembered Siddique’s body and placed the pieces in the two bags, which they then took to Attappadi in Siddique’s car and discarded in a gorge beneath the 9th hairpin curve on Attappadi ghat road.” He said it was Ashiq who suggested disposing of the body in the gorge.

While returning to Malappuram, the trio discarded the cutter, knife and duct tape, besides the blood-stained clothes and two ATM cards belonging to Siddique at Cheeratta Hill in Perinthalmanna and abandoned Siddique’s car in Cheruthuruthy, Das said. The police recovered all the objects from the spot during evidence collection on Saturday.

Das said on the morning of May 24, Shibily and Farhana embarked on their journey from Ottappalam and reached Chennai by evening. They were planning to go to Assam, but were caught before they could begin the journey. According to the police, Farhana and her family members were known to Siddique, and he had offered Shibily the job in his restaurant on her recommendation. A relative said Farhana was willing to do anything for Shibily.

Tirur police said the accused persons will be produced in court soon. The investigation team, headed by Das, will seek their custody again to gather further evidence.

