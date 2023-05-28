Frequent fires leave Kerala government red-faced

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third fire mishap in various warehouses of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) in a gap of 10 days has become a major embarrassment to the state government. While bleaching power has been the villain in all three fire incidents, the efforts by the KMSCL authorities to ensure precaution in storing it have come under flak from various quarters. The Congress state leadership has demanded a CBI probe into the fire mishaps.

KMSCL hogged headlines first on May 18 when its warehouse in Kollam caught fire. Five days later, yet another fire broke out at KMSCL’s warehouse at KINFRA Park at Kazhakootam in Thiruvananthapuram, which killed a Fire and Rescue Services personnel, when a portion of the warehouse fell on him. The third fire incident happened at its Alappuzha warehouse attached to Vandanam Medical College allegedly due to bleaching powder that was stocked in large quantities. KMSCL managing director K Jeevan Babu, who took charge on March 29, has his task cut out.

“I joined KMSCL recently and am studying the issues which have plagued the corporation. It’s too early to reveal what the issues are. The police are investigating the cause of fire at various warehouses of the KMSCL,” said Jeevan.

It’s learned that the KMSCL authorities have asked the manufacturers of the bleaching powder company to take the stock back which has caused enough headaches to them already. In fact, a new bleaching powder company had recently started supplying its products after the previous company’s stuff was allegedly found to be of inferior quality. 30,000kg of bleaching powder alone had caught fire in Saturday’s incident at Alappuzha.

The Congress state leadership has raised alarm bells over the ‘mysterious’ fire incidents at a time when a Lok Ayukta trial on the purchase of additional PPE kits and gloves during the pandemic is going on. Congress state chief K Sudhakaran said a CBI probe is necessary as repeated instances of fire mishaps have been happening at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, secretariat and KMSCL warehouses.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third fire mishap in various warehouses of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) in a gap of 10 days has become a major embarrassment to the state government. While bleaching power has been the villain in all three fire incidents, the efforts by the KMSCL authorities to ensure precaution in storing it have come under flak from various quarters. The Congress state leadership has demanded a CBI probe into the fire mishaps. KMSCL hogged headlines first on May 18 when its warehouse in Kollam caught fire. Five days later, yet another fire broke out at KMSCL’s warehouse at KINFRA Park at Kazhakootam in Thiruvananthapuram, which killed a Fire and Rescue Services personnel, when a portion of the warehouse fell on him. The third fire incident happened at its Alappuzha warehouse attached to Vandanam Medical College allegedly due to bleaching powder that was stocked in large quantities. KMSCL managing director K Jeevan Babu, who took charge on March 29, has his task cut out. “I joined KMSCL recently and am studying the issues which have plagued the corporation. It’s too early to reveal what the issues are. The police are investigating the cause of fire at various warehouses of the KMSCL,” said Jeevan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It’s learned that the KMSCL authorities have asked the manufacturers of the bleaching powder company to take the stock back which has caused enough headaches to them already. In fact, a new bleaching powder company had recently started supplying its products after the previous company’s stuff was allegedly found to be of inferior quality. 30,000kg of bleaching powder alone had caught fire in Saturday’s incident at Alappuzha. The Congress state leadership has raised alarm bells over the ‘mysterious’ fire incidents at a time when a Lok Ayukta trial on the purchase of additional PPE kits and gloves during the pandemic is going on. Congress state chief K Sudhakaran said a CBI probe is necessary as repeated instances of fire mishaps have been happening at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, secretariat and KMSCL warehouses.