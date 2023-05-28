Kerala set to host second gurdwara in state

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The hymns and prayers of the Guru Granth Sahib – the holy text of Sikhism – will soon be heard in Thiruvananthapuram. The city’s Sikh community, under the aegis of the Guru Nanak Darbar Society, will begin construction on the first gurdwara in the state capital within two months.

Coming up in Karamana’s Shastri Nagar, the gurdwara, the second in the state, will be a dream come true for the 20-odd Sikh families in the city. “The Kerala government has allocated 25 cents of land on lease to the association for the gurdwara. As its doors will be open to all, it will be a space for religious harmony,” said Amarjit Singh, representative of the society.

“We are grateful to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for allotting the land. It has been 25 years since our community members first settled in Thiruvananthapuram. And we always wished to have a gurdwara where we could practice, profess and propagate our faith. We have to travel to Ernakulam or other states for worship, which was proving difficult, especially for elders,” the 52-year-old said. Though the community is elated, it will need financial assistance to realise the dream.

Welcoming support from well-wishers and crowd-funding sources, Amarjit said, “The chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, has agreed to support us by seeking central funds. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will look to get the state government involved. But, we also request the people of the state to back the project,” he said.

The 16,000 sqft structure is expected to cost Rs 3 crore. “The ground needs to be levelled and this will involve additional expense. Moreover, the gurdwara’s exterior will feature traditional Kerala architecture as a way of saying thank you for accommodating us,” Amarjit said.

Apart from helping the community connect with its culture and traditions, the space will also be a tourism destination, which will also offer boarding at minimal charge.

“Apart from accommodation, the place will have a library and other facilities with no bar on caste, creed or religion. As Sikhism teaches us to serve people, there will be the langar where food is cooked and served to the public by community volunteers. The food will be served for free and will include dal, chapati, rice, dessert, salad and cup of tea,” Amarjit said. He added the effort is to provide the next generation of Sikhs here a space to observe their faith and assure religious harmony for the future.

