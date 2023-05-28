Home States Kerala

Kerala set to host second gurdwara in state

Apart from helping the community connect with its culture and traditions, the space will also be a tourism destination, which will also offer boarding at minimal charge. 

Published: 28th May 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Hazur Sahib Gurudwara in Aurangabad. (Photo| Tripadvisor)

Hazur Sahib Gurudwara in Aurangabad. (Photo| Tripadvisor)

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The hymns and prayers of the Guru Granth Sahib – the holy text of Sikhism – will soon be heard in Thiruvananthapuram. The city’s Sikh community, under the aegis of the Guru Nanak Darbar Society, will begin construction on the first gurdwara in the state capital within two months.

Coming up in Karamana’s Shastri Nagar, the gurdwara, the second in the state, will be a dream come true for the 20-odd Sikh families in the city.  “The Kerala government has allocated 25 cents of land on lease to the association for the gurdwara. As its doors will be open to all, it will be a space for religious harmony,” said Amarjit Singh, representative of the society. 

“We are grateful to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for allotting the land. It has been 25 years since our community members first settled in Thiruvananthapuram. And we always wished to have a gurdwara where we could practice, profess and propagate our faith. We have to travel to Ernakulam or other states for worship, which was proving difficult, especially for elders,” the 52-year-old said. Though the community is elated, it will need financial assistance to realise the dream. 

Welcoming support from well-wishers and crowd-funding sources, Amarjit said, “The chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, has agreed to support us by seeking central funds. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will look to get the state government involved. But, we also request the people of the state to back the project,” he said. 

The 16,000 sqft structure is expected to cost Rs 3 crore. “The ground needs to be levelled and this will involve additional expense. Moreover, the gurdwara’s exterior will feature traditional Kerala architecture as a way of saying thank you for accommodating us,” Amarjit said.    

Apart from helping the community connect with its culture and traditions, the space will also be a tourism destination, which will also offer boarding at minimal charge. 

“Apart from accommodation, the place will have a library and other facilities with no bar on caste, creed or religion. As Sikhism teaches us to serve people, there will be the langar where food is cooked and served to the public by community volunteers. The food will be served for free and will include dal, chapati, rice, dessert, salad and cup of tea,” Amarjit said. He added the effort is to provide the next generation of Sikhs here a space to observe their faith and assure religious harmony for the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guru Granth Sahib Gurudwara
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp