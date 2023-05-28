Kerala youth abducted from Kozhikode found in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A youth was abducted from a tourist home near the KSRTC bus stand in the city around 12.30 am on Saturday. The victim is Nishad Muhammad, 40, of Kondotty. The police have arrested Wayanad natives Hussain, Muhammed Irshad, Junaid, Dilshad, Siraj, Hyderali and Jamsheer in connection with the incident. Their car has also been taken into custody.

The gang reached the place in a car and took the man forcibly from the lodge after tying his hands and legs. They assaulted him and forced him into the car before speeding away. Following an extensive drive, the police traced the victim in Wayanad. He was brought to Kozhikode by midnight.

The incident took place at NCK Tourist Home near Indian Coffee House on Mavoor Road. A resident of a nearby lodge, who witnessed the incident, told the police that while looking through the window, he saw a group of six men arriving in a blue Baleno car and brutally beating the youth.

“The victim was wearing a dhoti and shirt and was beaten with a beer bottle. Among the abductors, three wore red T-shirts and black pants. The abductors were asking the youth about financial matters. They asked whether he had paid the money or not,” the witness said.

The security guard present in the area could not stop the abductors. “The young man was saying that the gang would kill him and was shouting for help,” said the security guard. The gang fled the place before the police reached the spot.

