‘There’s no morality when you are alone. You are free': Abhilash Tomy

By Express News Service

Abhilash Tomy scripted history when he finished second in the 2022 edition of the Golden Globe Race, considered the holy grail of sailing. The former naval aviator is the first Indian and Asian to participate in and finish the arduous race, which saw him navigate unpredictable weather, treacherous seas, and immense isolation. Here, he talks about his time in the Navy, sea adventures, hobbies, and more.

When did this desire to sail dawn on you?

This started when I was a young boy. A group of Army officers had gone on an around-the-world voyage with 19 stops. That was made into a documentary. When I watched that, I was inspired. I, too, wanted to sail around the world. I also harboured a desire to fly. The only place where I could do both was the Navy. So, as soon as I finished Class XII, I joined the Navy.

When did you have your first voyage?

As a cadet, at the naval academy in Goa. We were asked to choose a sport. I wanted to sail. But since I didn’t know the basics, the seniors refused to entertain my requests. Still, I read up on sailing. Later, when the seniors had graduated and when there was nobody to sail, I got my chance.

Did staying in the naval base during childhood help?

I’d say it helped. Because most of the naval libraries were loaded with books about sea adventures. I remember that during school breaks, I used to cross the fence onto the beach, pick up discarded pieces of thermocol, make a raft, and punt into the sea.

How did your father react to you joining the Navy?

My father had seen naval life first-hand. He didn’t think I was fit for it. There was too much discipline in the force. I had cleared the engineering and medicine entrance exams. My father wanted to see me become an engineer, and my mother wanted me to be a doctor. But I wanted to fly and sail.

How were your first voyages with the Navy?

Initially, I was sailing small boats called dinghies. After sailing them for a few years, I finished fourth in India in a national championship. I won a medal in the South African regatta. My big break was when the Volvo Ocean Race happened.

This was when?

2008 end. A Volvo boat came to Kochi on a hospitality trip. So the Navy sent me to help them out. They let me sail with them from Kochi to Mumbai. So that was one of my first sailing experiences. After that, I was the yacht services manager for the Volvo Ocean Race when it came to Kochi.

What was one thing that you feared most at sea?

Funny emails. One day, I got an email while tackling a storm in the South Pacific. It was from a friend of mine and carried the results of my last test. Apparently, I had flunked navigation.

You make it sound so easy but to make a raft out of thermocol and sail... what made you take such risks?

Probably stupidity. The books I read were about sailing, sea adventure, and sailing around the world. I was like, let me at least do this much. It was not like I was crossing the sea. But I would at least go some 100 metres.

In 2013, when embarking on a non-stop voyage, were your parents aware?

Yes. My mother had a huge breakdown. She was not happy that I was going to sea. Then, I slowly convinced her. When I did the GGR in 2018, I did not tell my mom and dad. I told the race organisers to keep it a secret. But some days before the start of the race, they said they have to announce my entry. My mother found out from the newspaper that I was going again.

Despite having the oldest and the slowest boat, you were considered the strongest contender in GGR 2018 race.

That’s only by the third month. Before that, a famous journalist wrote an article that Rustler 36 will finish in 250 days and Abhilash will finish in 320 days. He covered the first edition of the GGR in 1968.

What kept you ahead of others? Was that your Navy experience?

It had to do with a lot of sailing that I had done before. I had done a lot of dinghy sailing, and my tactics were not that bad. Initially, I was behind the fleet. Originally, my aim was to make an appearance in this race. Crossing the start itself was a big thing. As the race progressed, I realised one thing. All the fleet was ahead of me, and I could see the mistakes these guys were making. I started picking on each guy’s mistakes, and I managed to overtake all of them one by one. Finally, I was in third position, just 100 miles behind the second, when I met with the accident. In fact, the guy in second place told me that if you cross me, I’ll sail behind you for the rest of the race as you are the only one who is doing everything right.

About the accident, can you tell us what happened?

Well, there are a lot of storms in the southern ocean, and there are some storms that have a person’s name written over it. This storm had my name written all over it. I had a knockdown. My diesel tank cranked and there was a gas leak. I sorted all these things. And I went out and I was steering again. In the second knockdown, as it happened, I got separated from the boat, and I was holding the mast and I was pushed underwater. When the boat straightened, I was on top of the mast. I could have sled down but my hand got stuck in a steel wire rope. Turns out that it was my watch that got stuck, and eventually the strap broke, and I fell. When I was trying to stand, I realised my knees were weak and I couldn’t stand. I texted for help.

After the accident, did you think you could come back and do the race again?

Absolutely. When I was stuck in the boat, waiting for rescue, when I had nothing to do, I was already planning what boat to buy, what sponsor to get, who will be the team manager, etc.

You didn’t realise the enormity of your injury...situation?

That’s what. For others, it is a big thing. For me, it is like - I’ve been there before. I was paralysed as a kid. Came out of it. I’ve been lost at sea twice before. Also, in the Navy, it was kind of my job to look for survivors. So, I knew what procedure is going to play out. I knew that as long as my location is out, I was going to get rescued. It was a matter of time... of surviving until then.

After the accident, you said it was stupid of you to go.

The thing is, I had invested about Rs 4 crore in the race. All debt. I had just gotten married. My wife was pregnant. I knew that there was something wrong with my back. I was seriously injured. I was losing my boat also. There were no options to sell the boat and repay some of the loan. So I was in that state.

What was your family’s reaction when you said you wanted to race again?

My wife told me: “You do it, but do it properly with a sponsor, a good team manager, and a good guy to prepare your boat. If you are again going to get into a madness like this, not having money, taking debt… I am not fine with that.” I completely understood that.

What was the emotion when you crossed the accident spot this time?

I never thought I had any PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). But as I started sailing, I realised that things were coming back. Sometimes I experienced breathlessness. Then there were times when my jaws, thighs, or neck and shoulders would just be tight. This went on for a long time. But when I crossed that point, all these stopped. That’s when I realised I was very stressed till then. After that, I felt much lighter.

236 days, 14 hours, 46 minutes, 34 seconds…. That’s quite a long time to be alone.

I love being alone. I like reading, so did a bit of reading. And when there was nothing else to do, I would invent a world and live in that.

What were you reading?

I had ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’, ‘Dombey and Son’, ‘1984’, ‘I am That’ by Nisargadatta Maharaj, and ‘We, the Drowned.’

What about sleep?

You sleep whenever you can... try to get as much sleep as possible. It’s not like the boat stops sailing at night. So, at night, too, every 15-20 minutes, one needs to check if the boat has changed direction or if the sail needs to be altered, etc.

How do you manage in the wet atmosphere of the boat?

Well, everything is wet there. You just live in it. I used to sleep with my raincoat on.

Were you disappointed that you finished second?

No, but I was disappointed that I could not race. Here, racing is not about boats going fast and finishing. Sailboat racing is about tactics. For that, you need to know the positions of the other participants. And you need to have some good weather information. Some of the participants refused to give their positions. That kind of deprived me of an opportunity to race. I didn’t mind even finishing 10th as long as I got to race. The 2018 race was different, we spoke a lot with each other. There was a lot of tactical racing — it was fun and enjoyable. This time, it was more of a drag. There was a point where I asked myself, ‘Why am I doing this?’ If I am not racing, it’s just circumnavigation, and I could have done it without GGR.

Did you know Kirsten Nusehafer, who finished first, had a weather fax?

Yes, I already knew. Weather fax is a device that gives you printed, pictorial representations of weather and forecast. I had ordered one but had to cancel it due to an accident (collision with a ship), and money constraints.

When did this accident happen?

Three weeks before the race. My entire bow got damaged, and there was damage to the mast.

What are the memorable sights you saw while at sea?

I saw a lot of nice sights. A lot of whales. In fact, one of the dangers of this race is that whales have started attacking boats off the coast of Portugal. They come and start chewing your rudder. Three boats have sunk.

Yours was one of the most tinkered boats, and you used to repair the boat yourself with whatever you had. This is jugaad, an Indian thing...

No, no...there’s an English word for jugaad. It’s called juryrig. A lot of people jury-rigged or made do with things they had in the boat. Now, the reason my boat had all these problems is because I had just one and a half months to prepare it. The collision was also a reason.

What are your views on building a sailing ecosystem in India?

It works on a demand-supply basis. First, people should want to sail. They should see some benefit in going to sea. Once people start sailing, there will be boats. Once there are boats, there will be infrastructure. Once there is infra, there will be a requirement of qualified people to do certain works, so there will be employment.

It’s said, after the race, you wanted to have a fish thali from Goa.

I had this list of what food to have from there. Fish curry meals from Goa, bun and chai from a place called New Sheetal, banoffee pie from Khan Market in Delhi, eclair and pizza from Indigo Deli in Goa.

And from Kochi?

Home food (laughs).

You once said that for someone who spends so much time in the sea, the land slowly loses its lure. Now that you are married, has that thinking changed?

Well, it’s confusing now. I miss my son when I am in the sea. When I’m here, I miss my sea.

Do you miss the sky?

Yes. Flying is completely different from sailing. Sometimes you get into this god-like feeling. You become disconnected from reality, you go into a haze, a hypnosis. Someone has to bring you back from that space. Someone calling or an emergency alarm going off.

Any plan to make your experiences into a movie, series, etc?

I’m not plunging into any of these now. And it will be tough to make sailing expeditions into a series or movie. You cannot create it in a studio. The book will be there. I will eventually get down to that. Not right now.

What about GGR 2026?

I won’t do another GGR. That I am sure of. GGR involves a lot of luck. I don’t want to leave things to luck.

Please explain your obsession with popcorn.

Well, popcorn makes things beautiful (laughs). Food has a psychological impact also. When you make it in the boat, the smell makes it a nice place.

Having sailed around the world, have you noticed the effects of global warming and pollution?

It is much worse. There is much more plastic in the sea. The Indian Ocean was much milder. The high pressure in the South Pacific was much stronger and the low pressures were even deeper. I got sunburned. I saw flying fish at 40-45 degrees South — very strange. Sargassum has taken over all of the North Atlantic... which is also quite strange. So, yeah, a lot of strange things are happening.

Have these experiences changed you?

Yes. A fundamental shift happens. You understand the world when you move away from it. Within a month, clarity comes. You realise what happens on the land is a mass hallucination. There is no morality when you are alone. So you are free. You reach a conclusion and then that conclusion changes the next month.

So what is your final conclusion?

(Laughs). Have you read ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy?’ The final conclusion is 42.

