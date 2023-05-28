Thrissur zoo becomes home to Malabar giant squirrels

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR : Thrissur zoo, one of the oldest zoological parks in the country, used to be a major tourist attraction in central Kerala for its collection of animals, especially carnivores. One of the main highlights of the zoo is the Malabar giant squirrels or Indian giant squirrels that can be seen in large numbers there.

Set up in 1885, the zoo at present has about 50 species of animals including birds, carnivores, herbivores and reptiles. Though there are plans to shift all animals to the upcoming Puthur Zoological Park, Wild Life Research and Conservation Centre, the Thrissur zoo still continues to attract a large number of tourists within the state and even from neighbouring states. According to Manjusha, zoo curator, “During the Custard Apple season, we used to spot Malabar giant squirrels on large trees on the campus. The zoo has become home for these squirrels.”

Zoo veterinarian Dhanya Ajay recounted a story about Malabar giant squirrels. “It is said that one morning, during the daily rounds, zoo staff noticed a sack lying near the wall of the zoo. When they opened it, they found many Malabar giant squirrels. It is presumed that these squirrels might have been rescued and dumped in the zoo. The squirrels have now multiplied,” she said.

However, for the purpose of display, the zoo usually keeps only July – a rescued Malabar giant squirrel – in the cage. “It has been approximately four years since July came here. Currently, she is not on display due to health concerns. She has been shifted to the veterinary hospital session of the zoo,” Dhanya Ajay said.

When school children visit the zoo, many of them spot the Malabar giant squirrels that keep hopping from one tree to another. “There are two pairs of giant squirrels on the campus,” added Dhanya.

