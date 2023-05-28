Yet another drug godown gutted in Kerala, third in 10 days 

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Bleaching powder worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed after a fire broke out in the godown of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) on the Alappuzha Medical College premises at Vandanam on Saturday. It was the third fire that broke out in the godowns of the KMSCL in the state in 10 days. Ambalappuzha police said the fire broke out in a portion of the godown where bleaching powder was stored at 2 am. "The bleaching powder godown is situated close to the medicine godown of the corporation. A security guard alerted the people who were on the premises of the MCH. They reached the spot and started to douse the fire. Soon, three fire units from Alappuzha and Thakazhi fire stations reached the place and doused the fire within one hour. This prevented the fire from spreading to nearby areas," a police officer said. According to preliminary estimates, around 30,000 kg of bleaching powder was destroyed in the fire.