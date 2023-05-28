Youth Congress election process to begin on June 1; Rahul, Akhil front-runners for president post

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Youth Congress state leadership meet concluding in Thrissur on Saturday, all eyes are on who will succeed Shafi Parambil as state president. Incumbent YC general secretary Rahul Mamkoottathil, who’s close to the V D Satheesan camp, and ‘A’ group nominee J S Akhil, who’s now Youth Congress national coordinator, are the front runners.

For decades, the post has been the forte of Oommen Chandy’s ‘A’ group, with T Siddique, P C Vishnunath, Dean Kuriakose and Shafi Parambil coming to the top. Now with A faction remaining more or less headless, it’s an opportunity for ‘A’ group leaders like M M Hassan, K C Joseph and Benny Behanan to show their mettle. Though Shafi had come to YC leadership with the support of ‘A’ group, now he is endorsing Rahul, which has not gone down well with the ‘A’ group. Of late, Shafi has been cozying up to K C Venugopal camp, much to the displeasure of the Oommen Chandy camp.

Shafi’s tenure as YC president has been tumultuous with a few of his vice-presidents drifting away from him. Though he organised a slew of protests against the Left government, internal democracy had taken a beating during his tenure. Now Shafi’s latest move to support Rahul has triggered more opposition against him.

A YC leader told TNIE that senior A group leaders are peeved with Shafi as they feel the organisation has become weaker ever since he took over. “In public domain Shafi’s activities were really good. But the committee members are hugely disappointed. Why should the ‘A’ group endorse Rahul, who’s not its nominee?,” he asked.

Senior A group leaders, along with former YC presidents P C Vishnunadh, Dean Kuriakose and Shafi Parambil, will sit together in a day or two to take a call on the group’s nominee. “Dean is unhappy with Shafi’s performance. Now his move to support Rahul has worsened the equations in the faction,” said a senior ‘A’ group leader.

Meanwhile, Vishnunath told TNIE that consultations will be held with senior party leaders. “We are trying to hold an offline meeting to see senior leaders’ choice on who should succeed Shafi,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Youth Congress state leadership meet concluding in Thrissur on Saturday, all eyes are on who will succeed Shafi Parambil as state president. Incumbent YC general secretary Rahul Mamkoottathil, who’s close to the V D Satheesan camp, and ‘A’ group nominee J S Akhil, who’s now Youth Congress national coordinator, are the front runners. For decades, the post has been the forte of Oommen Chandy’s ‘A’ group, with T Siddique, P C Vishnunath, Dean Kuriakose and Shafi Parambil coming to the top. Now with A faction remaining more or less headless, it’s an opportunity for ‘A’ group leaders like M M Hassan, K C Joseph and Benny Behanan to show their mettle. Though Shafi had come to YC leadership with the support of ‘A’ group, now he is endorsing Rahul, which has not gone down well with the ‘A’ group. Of late, Shafi has been cozying up to K C Venugopal camp, much to the displeasure of the Oommen Chandy camp. Shafi’s tenure as YC president has been tumultuous with a few of his vice-presidents drifting away from him. Though he organised a slew of protests against the Left government, internal democracy had taken a beating during his tenure. Now Shafi’s latest move to support Rahul has triggered more opposition against him. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A YC leader told TNIE that senior A group leaders are peeved with Shafi as they feel the organisation has become weaker ever since he took over. “In public domain Shafi’s activities were really good. But the committee members are hugely disappointed. Why should the ‘A’ group endorse Rahul, who’s not its nominee?,” he asked. Senior A group leaders, along with former YC presidents P C Vishnunadh, Dean Kuriakose and Shafi Parambil, will sit together in a day or two to take a call on the group’s nominee. “Dean is unhappy with Shafi’s performance. Now his move to support Rahul has worsened the equations in the faction,” said a senior ‘A’ group leader. Meanwhile, Vishnunath told TNIE that consultations will be held with senior party leaders. “We are trying to hold an offline meeting to see senior leaders’ choice on who should succeed Shafi,” he said.