Home States Kerala

Another flashing incident on KSRTC bus in Kerala

Around two weeks ago, a young man was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman and exposing his genitals in a moving bus in Ernakulam district.

Published: 29th May 2023 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

KSRTC, Kerala

Image of KSRTC bus used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)

By PTI

KANNUR: Barely a fortnight after a man was apprehended for flashing his genitals to a young woman aboard a KSRTC bus, a similar incident occurred near Payyanur in this district.

On Sunday, when a woman boarded a KSRTC bus at Cherupuzha near Payyanur a man wearing a blue shirt, white mundu and a black mask was sitting inside it reading a newspaper while no one else was there.

Soon the man allegedly exposed his genitals and appeared to be openly masturbating in front of the woman even though she was recording the entire incident, according to the purported video, which was uploaded on social media.

After some time, the man got up and left the bus. A senior police officer said police have seen the video and that incident is believed to have occurred on May 28.

He said the police are trying to get in touch with the woman's family to get a complaint from them.

"As of now we have not received any complaint regarding the incident nor has the individual been identified," the officer said.

Around two weeks ago, a young man was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman and exposing his genitals in a moving bus in Ernakulam district.

The brave young woman had publicly questioned his immoral behaviour on the spot, videographed it on her mobile phone and posted it on social media while travelling in a state-run KSRTC bus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC misbehaving Flasghing
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp