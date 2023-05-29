‘Borrowing limit cut shows Centre’s sadistic approach’: Kerala CM

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Union government’s decision to drastically cut Kerala’s borrowing limit reflects its “sadistic approach” towards the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday. Such actions by the Centre are undermining the federal system of governance in the country, he said while inaugurating the scholarship distribution for children of members of the Kerala Toddy Workers Welfare Fund Board.

“Kerala does not have abundant wealth. Our treasury is not in good shape, and our sources of revenue generation, such as GST, have been curtailed by the Union government. Their approach towards the development prospects of Kerala has been negative,” said Pinarayi.

“We had to go through many calamities in the last few years. Even during the period of distress, the Union government denied the assistance which was our right. It doesn’t befit the Centre to take such a hostile attitude towards a state government,” he added.

The CM stressed that this issue goes beyond the scope of the LDF government and affects the entire country. He urged the people to reflect on the consequences of remaining silent and to recognise the true colours of those responsible.

He lamented that the Union government’s approach has become yet another disaster for the people of Kerala, who have already endured numerous natural calamities in recent years. The event was chaired by Board chairman N V Chandrababu. V Sivadasan, MP, district panchayat president P P Divya, and Pinarayi panchayat president K K Rajeevan spoke on the occasion.



