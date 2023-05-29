CAG audit of govt departments in Kerala to go digital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CAG audits on government departments will switch to digital mode. Chief Secretary V P Joy has issued an order laying out a plan of action for digitising the audit process.

At present, the CAG’s audit process starts with raising requirements by the auditor, followed by the submission of documents by the auditee, assessment and scrutiny of details, preparation of preliminary observations, seeking further documents and explanations, finalisation of audit observations and replies to the audit observations by the auditee.

“The entire communication between the auditor and the auditee is physical in nature, and mere access to e-Office files may not be sufficient to conduct the online audit process,” said the order. It said the Audit Online Module (AOM) developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) will be customised and used by both CAG and government departments. The CAG office has been asked to provide support for onboarding and to link its internal software with the AOM once the state departments are onboarded. The Kerala State Information Technology Mission (KSITM) will be the pilot agency on AOM as an auditee.

The KSITM, in consultation with the CAG, will take steps to digitise audit processes and to customise the e-Office application with the NIC. This would help the auditor get required information thereby ensuring a transparent and efficient audit process. On successful completion of trial, the finance department will be designated as nodal department to coordinate with various departments for onboarding auditee agencies.

LSGI audit

The Kerala State Audit Department uses the Audit Information Management System to audit all Local Self-Government Institutions (LSGIs) and cooperatives. AIMS is already integrated with the AOM. The functionality of AIMS includes financial audit, compliance audit and post-audit assessment. The Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) had developed an Audit Online (AO) system for ensuring a transparent audit process for LSGIs.

The MoPR had exempted Kerala from implementing AO system for LSGI audits on condition that audited data should be integrated with the APIs of AO for releasing Central Finance Commission grant.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CAG audits on government departments will switch to digital mode. Chief Secretary V P Joy has issued an order laying out a plan of action for digitising the audit process. At present, the CAG’s audit process starts with raising requirements by the auditor, followed by the submission of documents by the auditee, assessment and scrutiny of details, preparation of preliminary observations, seeking further documents and explanations, finalisation of audit observations and replies to the audit observations by the auditee. “The entire communication between the auditor and the auditee is physical in nature, and mere access to e-Office files may not be sufficient to conduct the online audit process,” said the order. It said the Audit Online Module (AOM) developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) will be customised and used by both CAG and government departments. The CAG office has been asked to provide support for onboarding and to link its internal software with the AOM once the state departments are onboarded. The Kerala State Information Technology Mission (KSITM) will be the pilot agency on AOM as an auditee. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The KSITM, in consultation with the CAG, will take steps to digitise audit processes and to customise the e-Office application with the NIC. This would help the auditor get required information thereby ensuring a transparent and efficient audit process. On successful completion of trial, the finance department will be designated as nodal department to coordinate with various departments for onboarding auditee agencies. LSGI audit The Kerala State Audit Department uses the Audit Information Management System to audit all Local Self-Government Institutions (LSGIs) and cooperatives. AIMS is already integrated with the AOM. The functionality of AIMS includes financial audit, compliance audit and post-audit assessment. The Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) had developed an Audit Online (AO) system for ensuring a transparent audit process for LSGIs. The MoPR had exempted Kerala from implementing AO system for LSGI audits on condition that audited data should be integrated with the APIs of AO for releasing Central Finance Commission grant.