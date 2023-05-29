‘Constitution’s primary principles being trampled’: Prashant Bhushan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan criticised the BJP and its government for disregarding the fundamental principles of the Constitution, as upheld by the Supreme Court’s verdict in the S R Bommai case, which states that governments should not promote any religion.

Delivering the M P Veerendrakumar memorial lecture, Bhushan highlighted how BJP-led governments are allocating funds for religious yatras and the construction of the Ram Mandir, using public money to promote a particular religion.

Bhushan emphasized that majoritarianism can pose a threat to secularism and the rights of minorities. Even if a government holds a majority in Parliament, it cannot dismiss the fundamental principle, as stated by the Supreme Court. He criticised the concept of a Hindu Rashtra propagated by BJP leaders, where Muslims are deprived of voting rights, which goes against constitutional rights. “There is mob lynching in the name of cow protection and Love Jihad. There is state-sponsored fake encounters of Muslims in various states,” he said.

He further expressed concerns about the systematic undermining of scientific temper and critical thinking in the country. He mentioned the removal of scientific theories like Darwinian evolution and the periodic table from textbooks, while promoting baseless scientific claims.“They are dismantling critical thinking in universities, and discussions are discouraged. They only want to create children who have no capacity for reasoning. This is the kind of society they are trying to create,” he said.

Regarding institutions, Bhushan argued that the BJP has successfully exerted control over the judiciary, media, and Election Commission through various means. “Today we are living in a situation where many foundational principles of the Constitution are being trampled upon by the government,” he added.

