Gemini Circus’ master trainer from Kerala misses the alluring world

KOCHI: Lakshman Chakyath, a 75-year-old native of Pinarayi in Kannur, has dedicated 63 years of his life to Gemini Circus, one of the country’s premier circus troupes. Throughout his journey, he has witnessed the remarkable evolution of the circus industry, once the most popular form of entertainment, into a profession struggling to sustain its glory.

Lakshman, hailing from Eranjoli near Thalassery, the birthplace of the Indian circus, has nurtured a profound love for the circus since his early days. The vibrant ambience of the circus camp continues to enthral him. Notably, the village also produced the renowned M V Shankaran, a legendary figure in the Indian circus who recently passed away at the age of 99. The admiration garnered by circus artists initially captivated Lakshman’s interest in this profession.

One day, Lakshman went to watch a circus performance along with his brother Ramdas, and that experience proved to be a turning point in his life. “It was a mesmerizing world. There were around 12 elephants, 25 horses, camels, chimpanzees, panthers, and lions. I couldn’t resist its allure. I was only 12 years old, and although my father, Raman, who worked as a beedi maker, offered to set up a small shop, I declined. Employment opportunities were scarce back then, and people primarily worked as beedi makers, cashew workers, or farm labourers to make a living,” recalls Lakshman.

During the 1960s, circus artists earned around Rs 700 per month, which exceeded the salaries of government employees. Lakshman joined Gemini Circus as part of a 13-member team of young enthusiasts. The training was arduous, starting with his role as a clown and eventually progressing to acrobatics, trapeze, and the horizontal bar. In 1963, M V Shankaran visited Russia, and his association with Russian artists helped enhance the art form with better choreography. The Indian artists were highly skilled, and they performed daring acts. The Russians contributed to making the shows more vibrant with magical illusions,” fondly recalls Lakshman.

During the heyday of the Indian circus, artists were greeted with great enthusiasm when they arrived in cities. “We had around 60 animals, including lions, black panthers, chimpanzees, orangutans, gorillas, hippopotamuses, camels, horses, and exotic birds. People used to flock to the circus camps to witness the performances of these animals. The ringmasters and their assistants prioritized the well-being of the animals. However, in 1998, the government imposed a ban on the use of wild animals such as tigers, panthers, lions, and bears for entertainment, which marked the beginning of the decline of the Indian circus,” he explained.

The recruitment of young children for acrobatic performances was a common practice in circus companies. However, in 2011, the government imposed a ban on employing and involving children, which had a significant impact on the industry. “We used to train them from a young age to develop their skills. Currently, we do not have any Malayali artists in our troupe. Our artists mainly come from Rajasthan and Assam, and we now rely on foreign artists,” shared Lakshman.

“At one time, most of the artists were from Thalassery, and we were like a family. There were even many couples among us. As it was an open community, we used to share our emotions. Our owner, Sankarettan, maintained a warm relationship with the artists. He used to take care of our financial concerns. However, that sense of bonding is missing in the camp now,” he lamented.

Gemini Circus had around 400 artists two decades ago, but the number has now dwindled to 125. “The circus camp was like a mini township. We had Russian and Mexican artists, and they were provided with the best facilities, including air-conditioned tents. We used to shift locations by organizing two special trains, and the camp was transported using 85 trucks. Providing food and amenities to the artists was a Herculean task. We had four messes at one camp,” shared Lakshman.

After performing for approximately 20 years, Lakshman became a master trainer and introduced many captivating acts. “I introduced ‘Farista,’ in which artists would fly like angels, and ‘Akash Yatra,’ in which flying artists would perform romantic dances,” he proudly mentioned. Lakshman is married to Kamala, a fellow artist, and their family is now settled in Pinarayi. Both of their sons are graduates and employed.

