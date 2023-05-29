Kerala's revenue department to get new tools to fight corruption

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: To weed out corrupt practices in the revenue department, a toll-free number and a website will be introduced soon, said Minister K Rajan. The minister also warned that agents would not be allowed to roam around village offices as they also contribute to the corruption in the department.

His statement came after an inspection at the Anjoor village office on Saturday. The mediation of agents, the minister said, has been a system prevalent in the state and in the revenue department, especially when dealing with matters that include registration of land, selling and buying.

The real estate brokers, those who write title deeds, etc., pose as ‘agents’ and get the procedures completed by paying a tip to the officers. The minister warned that strict action would be taken against those officers who make deals with such agents.

“Though the rate of corruption among government offices came down, recent incidents prove that it is still prevalent and needs to be addressed,” Rajan said.

