Home States Kerala

Kerala's revenue department to get new tools to fight corruption

To weed out corrupt practices in the revenue department, a toll-free number and a website will be introduced soon, said Minister K Rajan.

Published: 29th May 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

jobs_offices_employment

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  To weed out corrupt practices in the revenue department, a toll-free number and a website will be introduced soon, said Minister K Rajan. The minister also warned that agents would not be allowed to roam around village offices as they also contribute to the corruption in the department. 

His statement came after an inspection at the Anjoor village office on Saturday. The mediation of agents, the minister said, has been a system prevalent in the state and in the revenue department, especially when dealing with matters that include registration of land, selling and buying.

The real estate brokers, those who write title deeds, etc., pose as ‘agents’ and get the procedures completed by paying a tip to the officers. The minister warned that strict action would be taken against those officers who make deals with such agents.

“Though the rate of corruption among government offices came down, recent incidents prove that it is still prevalent and needs to be addressed,” Rajan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Corruption Minister K Rajan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp