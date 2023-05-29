KMSCL fires bid to destroy graft evidence, alleges Kerala Opposition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has alleged that the three back-to-back fire mishaps at the warehouses of Kerala Medical Services Corporation were deliberate attempts to destroy evidence of corruption.

He pointed out that ongoing investigations by the Lokayukta, Accountant General, and the vigilance department regarding the inflated prices of glove purchases during the pandemic have raised suspicions. Satheesan alleged that there is a coordinated effort to conceal the evidence against KMSCL, which has become a breeding ground for corruption and mismanagement. He further claimed that corrupt practices persist even in the current situation.

“The corruption has the implicit approval of the state government. Documents have emerged regarding the chief minister’s alleged approval of purchasing PPE kits in large quantities at inflated prices. The fact that these materials, procured during the pandemic, are now going up in flames in their warehouses is seen as a convenient stroke of luck for the CM and his cabinet colleagues,” Satheesan said.

He also raised concerns about the bleaching powder that caught fire in warehouses located in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Alappuzha districts. He questioned the procurement process, stating that tenders were initially invited for bleaching powder with 30% chlorine content, but the actual quantity acquired was double that amount. He also alleged that the procurement of bleaching powder was done without proper tender procedures.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has alleged that the three back-to-back fire mishaps at the warehouses of Kerala Medical Services Corporation were deliberate attempts to destroy evidence of corruption. He pointed out that ongoing investigations by the Lokayukta, Accountant General, and the vigilance department regarding the inflated prices of glove purchases during the pandemic have raised suspicions. Satheesan alleged that there is a coordinated effort to conceal the evidence against KMSCL, which has become a breeding ground for corruption and mismanagement. He further claimed that corrupt practices persist even in the current situation. “The corruption has the implicit approval of the state government. Documents have emerged regarding the chief minister’s alleged approval of purchasing PPE kits in large quantities at inflated prices. The fact that these materials, procured during the pandemic, are now going up in flames in their warehouses is seen as a convenient stroke of luck for the CM and his cabinet colleagues,” Satheesan said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also raised concerns about the bleaching powder that caught fire in warehouses located in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Alappuzha districts. He questioned the procurement process, stating that tenders were initially invited for bleaching powder with 30% chlorine content, but the actual quantity acquired was double that amount. He also alleged that the procurement of bleaching powder was done without proper tender procedures.