Home States Kerala

KMSCL fires bid to destroy graft evidence, alleges Kerala Opposition

He also raised concerns about the bleaching powder that caught fire  in warehouses located in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Alappuzha districts.

Published: 29th May 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Fire Accident

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has alleged that the three back-to-back fire mishaps at the warehouses of Kerala Medical Services Corporation were deliberate attempts to destroy evidence of corruption.

He pointed out that ongoing investigations by the Lokayukta, Accountant General, and the vigilance department regarding the inflated prices of glove purchases during the pandemic have raised suspicions. Satheesan alleged that there is a coordinated effort to conceal the evidence against KMSCL, which has become a breeding ground for corruption and mismanagement. He further claimed that corrupt practices persist even in the current situation.

“The corruption has the implicit approval of the state government. Documents have emerged regarding the chief minister’s alleged approval of purchasing PPE kits in large quantities at inflated prices. The fact that these materials, procured during the pandemic, are now going up in flames in their warehouses is seen as a convenient stroke of luck for the CM and his cabinet colleagues,” Satheesan said.

He also raised concerns about the bleaching powder that caught fire in warehouses located in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Alappuzha districts. He questioned the procurement process, stating that tenders were initially invited for bleaching powder with 30% chlorine content, but the actual quantity acquired was double that amount. He also alleged that the procurement of bleaching powder was done without proper tender procedures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V D Satheesan Fire mishap
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp