No end in sight to blame game over the medico-legal protocol  

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Weeks after a young female doctor was killed by a patient at Kottarakkara taluk hospital, there is no end in sight to the tug-of-war between police and healthcare professionals over the medico-legal protocol. Though a proper resolution of the issue is in the larger interest of all parties involved, the continuing blame game threatens to further sully the situation.

The medical fraternity has faulted the police for not taking adequate measures to protect Dr Vandana Das from the assault of Sandeep S, a school teacher who turned violent. The force, however, is pointing fingers at changes to the medico-legal protocol for officers not being present at the time of the medical examination that led to the fatal attack.

The issue was rekindled when the Kerala Police Officers’ Association (KPOA), on Saturday, passed a resolution demanding a re-examination of the court verdict that enforced restrictions on the presence of officers during the medical examination of a person in custody. It justified the move of not handcuffing Sandeep, given past instances of blaming police for high-handedness.

The resolution comes at a time the High Court has demanded immediate action in modifying the protocol to ensure the safety of health workers. Doctors, however, are not too pleased with the force’s attempt to justify the ‘inaction’. “It was a clear case of inaction on the part of law enforcement. Officers not only left the young doctor at the mercy of a violent patient but also closed the doors from outside,” said Dr Althaf A, an associate professor at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

He also expressed his apprehensions over attempts to weaken the new ordinance on protection of hospital staff. On the other hand, police blamed the medico-legal protocol for the absence of officers at the time of the medical examination of Sandeep.

An Indian Medical Association (IMA) representative, however, claimed that the KPOA tried to buy peace in order to help the policemen involved when doctors were staging protests demanding a probe into the murder of Dr Vandana.

Dr K Prathiba, a government medical officer who was instrumental in the issuance of a new medico-legal protocol last year, said that police claims in the killing of Dr Vandana were not tenable. “A section of the force is trying to sabotage the new protocol, which is essential to identify custodial torture. Doctors face a lot of pressure in reporting custodial injuries. The protocol did not include any direction for police to stay away from the treatment room,” she said.

