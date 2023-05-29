Home States Kerala

No permanent or interim Vice-chancellor: MG, Malayalam varsities hit

The term of MGU VC Sabu Thomas, who was also VC in-charge of Malayalam University, ended on May 27.

Published: 29th May 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 01:01 PM

Mahatma Gandhi University

Mahatma Gandhi University (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The governor-government standoff over vice-chancellor (VC) appointments has brought Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University to an administrative standstill.

While others got interim VCs upon the expiry of the incumbents’ term, no such arrangement has been made for either universities. So, for the first time after the governor-government slugfest began, there has arisen a situation where two universities in Kerala have neither a permanent VC nor an interim VC. The term of MGU VC Sabu Thomas, who was also VC in charge of Malayalam University, ended on May 27.

The Raj Bhavan and the government were in consultation over alternative arrangements in the varsities and according to sources, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was initially not averse to having an interim VC of the government’s choice in MGU. 

Perhaps, this was why Khan wrote to the government about its view on the ‘alternative arrangement’ though MGU rules do not specify he should consult the government on the matter.  The government went a step ahead and recommended Sabu’s reappointment for a fresh four-year term. This landed Khan in a fix as he had already burnt his fingers over the reappointment of Kannur University VC Gopinath Ravindran on the government’s insistence. 

“The governor did not want to court further trouble as the Kannur University VC reappointment case is still pending in the Supreme Court,” said a source.

The Governor had asked the government to submit a panel of names for the appointment of an interim Vice Chancellor in MG University. Accordingly, the government submitted the names of Sabu Thomas, former MG University Pro-VC CT Aravindakumar and Prof K Jayachandran. However, a section of academics in MGU has questioned Sabu Thomas' inclusion in the list. 

"As per the university rules, the senior-most professor in the university should be considered for appointment as interim VC. Sabu Thomas, who is 61 years old, had retired from service a year ago. Hence he cannot be considered in the panel of senior professors," said a senior official of the MG University preferring anonymity.

