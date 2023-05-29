Home States Kerala

One more held in Kerala for helping man perform illegal pooja

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The investigation team of the forest department on Sunday arrested a man for helping the main accused Narayanan Nampoothiri (Narayana Swami) to trespass into the Ponnambalamedu and perform a pooja there. The arrested is Sarath, 30, of Mlamala in Idukki. So far, six people have been arrested in the case. 

Pampa range officer G Ajikumar told TNIE that all Malayalis accused in the case, except Narayanan, have been arrested. “The search for Narayanan and the other four Tamil Nadu natives who helped him perform the pooja is on. Sarath was a friend of the main accused.

He took Narayanan and the four Tamil Nadu natives to Vallakkadavu from Idukki in a jeep. From Vallakkadavu, the group reached Gavi by bus. They entered the forest from Kochu Pampa in Gavi and reached Ponnambalamedu with the help of the arrested people,” said Ajikumar.  

On Friday, the forest officials arrested Sooraj Suresh, 24, of Manjumala in Idukki, who also trespassed into the Ponnambalamedu with Narayanan.

