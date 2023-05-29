QR codes to trace your drink’s journey, from brewery to glass

Rajesh Ravi By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Imagine being able to learn about the entire journey of a drink in your hand, starting from its production all the way to its dispatch, transit, storage, and final sale. This fascinating concept is going to become a reality, thanks to the innovative approach of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (Bevco).

The state-owned company is planning to introduce QR code track-and-trace labels that will enable the tracking of liquor and wine bottles right from the factory to the retail store. The move gains significance as counterfeit or pirated spirits account for approximately 3% of global trade and have a profound impact on consumer health and safety.

Bevco believes traceability will have numerous advantages and provide a comprehensive and transparent record of the bottle’s journey. “The move will give consumers increased confidence about the genuineness of liquor, with easy traceability of the origin of liquor bottles and reduce delays in billing.

For Bevco, it offers seamless workflow, reduces delays, saves resources and costs, enables better reconciliation of sales and accounts, and minimizes the scope for malpractice,” Bevco managing director Yogesh Gupta told TNIE.

He said Bevco has substantially digitized its operations over the past year with complete forward and backward integration of liquor supplies and consumption. Today, Bevco is one of the most digitized

corporations in this segment of the country.

New inventory management system works wonders for Bevco

“The main reason for digitisation is to ensure seamless supply consumption chain management, check the transport of duplicate or non-duty paid liquor, automatically update stocks, remove delays, resource wastage, and malpractice of manual labelling at Bevco warehouse, and better utilisation of available manpower,” he added.

Bevco has implemented a scientific inventory management system to enhance efficiency and reduce mistakes or fraud in the supply chain. The system operates by issuing supply orders to suppliers based on customer demand and consumption patterns.

This minimises human intervention and the potential for corruption when placing orders with liquor companies. Suppliers can monitor their stock levels in real-time at retail outlets and wholesale warehouses, enabling them to plan production and supplies accordingly. From the customer’s perspective, the inventory management system brings several benefits.

Previously, purchases had to be made in cash at Bevco retail outlets. However, now customers have the convenience of making payments through various electronic methods such as debit or credit cards and UPI platforms like Google Pay and Paytm, among others.

Furthermore, customers can access the availability of different liquor brands at desired outlets from the comfort of their homes or any other location. They can select their preferred product, make online payments electronically, and then collect the items from the outlets by providing a passcode received during the transaction.

Bevco, incorporated in the year 1984 for the purchase and distribution of all sorts of alcoholic spirits in Kerala, earned a revenue of Rs 18,511.92 crore in FY23, which is a 27% growth over the previous year.

