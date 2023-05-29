Sedentary life, dietary habits behind rise in gastrointestinal cases

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: An unhealthy digestive system can cause several gastrointestinal diseases and, in rare cases, even cancer. On Monday, as we observe World Digestive Health Day, Dr Shine Sadasivan, the head of the gastroenterology department at Amrita Hospital, said there is a rise in gastrointestinal cases.

“Today, due to sedentary life and dietary habits, the number of patients with digestive problems is increasing,” Dr Shine said. Dr Ismayil Siyad, the senior consultant and head of the gastroenterology department at Aster Medcity, too, concurs, adding that it could also be because of better awareness, more testing, and increased life span.

To prevent the occurrence of these diseases, doctors suggest a change in lifestyle and a balanced diet. Diet has a significant impact on life, Dr Shine pointed out. “We have microbiota in our gut. Eating high-fat, low-fibre foods or too much sugar will cause an imbalance between good and harmful bacteria, paving the way for several intestinal diseases. So it is important to follow a balanced diet,” Dr Shine said.

The microbiome, which is more like an ecosystem, should be healthy. The changes in this ecosystem can bring issues varying from obesity to Alzheimer’s disease. According to Dr Ismayil, “the causes of gastrointestinal diseases may vary from genetics, environment and changes in lifestyle.”

A healthy lifestyle can prevent gastrointestinal diseases to a great extent, Dr Ismayil said. “The causes of gastrointestinal diseases may vary from genetics, environment and changes in lifestyle. In most cases, it is caused due to changes in the gut from birth to death. A healthy gut is important in preventing gastrointestinal disease,” Dr Siyad said.

An unhealthy digestive system causes various kinds of diseases. However, the most common are inflammation, obesity and fatty liver. Dr Shine also said that the number of people with inflammatory diseases is high in our society. “Now, in our population, there is an increase in the number of inflammatory bowel diseases. Mostly, people between the age group of 20 to 40 are affected by such diseases. The reasons are the intake of many processed foods, high-fat and low-fibre diet and unnecessary intake of antibiotics,” he said.

Controlling these factors at a young age can help prevent these diseases. These diseases can easily affect genetically predisposed persons. Obesity is another common disease. It is metabolic syndrome, a conglomeration of diseases like diabetes, hypertension and hyper cholesterol. He said it happens partly due to the modern lifestyle, restricted mobility and less exercise.

“When there is less exercise and a large intake of fatty foods, there will be fat deposition. It can even develop fatty liver disease and, in rare cases, even liver cancer,” Dr Shine added. Dr Siyad said that simple steps like avoiding junk foods, reducing the intake of antibiotics, and avoiding the consumption of unsaturated fat and synthetic food items can help keep our digestive system healthy.

He pointed out that excess intake of alcohol too can cause diseases. Moreover, public awareness can help people know about the risk factors of not following a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. It can help people to test and diagnose diseases related to the digestive system.

Tips to prevent digestive, intestinal issues

A good diet reducing calories

Exercise - 30 to 45 minutes every day for at least five days a week

Reduce intake of sugar by at least 10%

Reduce consumption of alcohol

Avoid unnecessary intake of antibiotics

