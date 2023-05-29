Home States Kerala

Shashi Tharoor takes middle ground on ‘sengol’ issue, appreciates both sides

Tharoor’s stance differs from that of his party leadership, although he considers the Opposition’s position as righteous in stating that the constitution was  adopted in the name of the people.

Published: 29th May 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Senior Congress leader and three-term Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has found himself in another controversy regarding the ‘Sengol’ symbol. Shortly after Prime  Minister Narendra Modi installed the ‘Sengol’ in the new Parliament House, Tharoor tweeted that “everyone should embrace this symbol to affirm the values of our  present.”

Tharoor’s stance differs from that of his party leadership, although he considers the Opposition’s position as righteous in stating that the constitution was adopted in the name of the people. “My view on the Sengol controversy is that both sides have good arguments.

The government rightly argues that the sceptre reflects a  continuity of tradition by embodying sanctified sovereignty & the rule of dharma. The Opposition rightly argues that the Constitution was adopted in the name of the people & that sovereignty abides in the people of India as represented in their Parliament, and is not a kingly privilege handed down by divine right”, Tharoor tweeted.

Tharoor suggested that both positions can be reconciled by dropping the debatable narrative about the sceptre being handed to Nehru by Mountbatten to symbolize the transfer of power, as there is no evidence to support this claim. Instead, he proposed that the Sengol sceptre is a traditional symbol of power and authority, and by placing it in the Lok Sabha, India affirms that sovereignty resides there and not with any monarch. Tharoor concluded by suggesting that embracing this symbol from the past would affirm the values of the present.

Jairam Ramesh, the national general secretary (communication) of Congress, declined to comment on the matter when approached by TNIE, while previously criticising the BJP government for spreading false narratives.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, Jairam Ramesh urged, “Is it any surprise that the new Parliament is being consecrated with typically false narratives from the WhatsApp University? The BJP/RSS distorians stand exposed yet again with Maximum claims, Minimum evidence”.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also remained tightlipped on Tharoor’s views.  This is not the first time Tharoor had taken a different stand from the party’s views. He had taken a stand against women’s entry in Sabarimala, the privatisation of  Thiruvananthapuram  International Airport and the Vizhinjam harbour protest.

