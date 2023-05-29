Home States Kerala

Siddique murder case: Kerala police to seek custody of Shibily, Farhana

“We will collect pieces of evidence from several places, including the De Casa Hotel in Eranhipaalam, where Siddique was murdered by the accused.

Police recover an electric cutter, a knife, blood-stained clothes and 2 ATM cards belonging to Siddique from Cheeratta Hill during evidence collection on Saturday

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Tirur police on Sunday said that they would take Mohammed Shibily, 22, and Khadijath Farhana, 18, two of the three accused in the Siddique murder case, back into custody on Monday to continue collecting evidence. 

The duo was remanded to judicial custody on Saturday. The police will request 14 days of custody for the accused in the case. Tirur Circle Inspector Jejo M J informed TNIE that the evidence collection in the case would commence on Tuesday.

“We will collect pieces of evidence from several places, including the De Casa Hotel in Eranhipaalam, where Siddique was murdered by the accused. Also, we will gather evidence from the shops in Kozhikode where the accused purchased a mechanical cutter to dismember Siddique’s body and trolley bags used to transport his remains,” Jejo said. Ashiq, also known as Chikku, 26, will be taken back into custody next week, considering the progress made in the evidence collection, the officer added.

A 58-year-old Mecheri Siddique, a restaurant owner, was allegedly murdered after he resisted a honeytrap laid by Farhana and the other two accused in the case. While discussing the murder, Malappuram police chief Sujith Das said they would investigate the involvement of individuals other than these three.

