SilverLine will lead to destruction of ecology: Sasthra Sahitya Parishad

According to the study, if the SilverLine is implemented, it would lead to the destruction of biodiversity in a 1500-hectare land area.

Silverline

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR:  A study conducted by the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) on the proposed SilverLine has revealed that the project would have significant social and environmental impacts on the state. According to the study, if the SilverLine is implemented, it would lead to the destruction of biodiversity in a 1500-hectare land area.

The SilverLine is a high-speed rail line project proposed to connect Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod covering a railway line of 529.45 km and passing through 11 districts in the state.  The study divided the regions through which the Silver Line is expected to pass into different segments for analysis.KSSP identified a major drawback of the project in its Detailed Project Report (DPR), which lacked clarity and failed to mention the social and environmental impact studies necessary for such large-scale projects. 

Additionally, the DPR did not mention the construction of any bridges despite the railway line crossing 202.96 km of flood-affected areas. In the Alappuzha district alone, the SilverLine is projected to cross five rivers, yet the project does not include plans for building bridges.

In terms of environmental impact, the study revealed that 1131 hectares of functional paddy fields and 3532 hectares of wetlands would be affected. Furthermore, 55 hectares of mangrove forests and 61 hectares of sacred groves, which play a crucial role in biodiversity, would be damaged in the name of the project. The study also highlighted that the proposed Silver Line would pass through 67% of gram panchayat regions and 33% of urban regions.

The study recommends exploring alternative development models instead of implementing the SilverLine, as it is not economically feasible. The project requires a fund of `63,940 crore for implementation, while the NITI Aayog itself pointed out that the estimate was intentionally shown to be low to obtain sanction. The study suggests that adding line to the existing railway network in Kerala and increasing the number of trains, along with the Vande Bharat Express, would be more practical compared to the extensive impact of the SilverLine project.

