Stage set for local body by-elections in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All arrangements are in place for the by-election to 19 local body wards in nine districts on Tuesday. The by-poll is being held in two corporation wards, two municipal council wards and 15 grama panchayat wards.

The polling will be held from 7am to 6pm with a mock poll scheduled at 6am. The counting of votes will be held in the respective centres from 10am on Wednesday. A total of 60 candidates, including 29 women are in the fray in the 19 local body wards. The voters’ list, which was published on May 2, has 33,900 voters including 16,009 men and 17,891 women.

According to State Election Commissioner A Shajahan, 38 polling booths have been set up across the state for the by-election. While the wards in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur corporations will have five and three booths respectively, three booths have been set up in the municipal council wards. Polling will take place in 27 booths earmarked for the 15 grama panchayats.

Sectoral officers will dispatch the polling material to various booths before noon on Monday. Polling officials have been instructed to reach the polling stations to receive them. To ensure foolproof security, videography will be carried out in sensitive booths. Special police security will be provided during both polling and counting.

