Waste management: Phase 1 of action plan to end on June 5 in Kerala

The first phase of activities initiated as per an action plan prepared by the government for waste management in the state will be completed on June 5, World Environment Day.

Published: 29th May 2023

A heap of waste used for representational purpose | Shainu Mohan

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  The first phase of activities initiated as per an action plan prepared by the government for waste management in the state will be completed on June 5, World Environment Day. According to Suchitwa Mission authorities, steps initiated under the action plan, which was submitted to the High Court in the wake of the fire at the Brahmapuram dumpyard in Kochi, will conclude with convening Haritha Sabhas across the state on June 5. 

The state government has issued an order for conducting Haritha Sabhas and training for local bodies for implementing the same has been completed under the leadership of Kila. Suchitwa Mission executive director K T Balabhasakaran said Haritha Sabhas will be convened in all local bodies in the state to evaluate in detail the activities and achievements in the implementation of the action plan.

“Efforts will be made with mass participation to study the crisis in waste management and to find solutions to curb the menace. A social audit of the campaign will be planned based on the assessment documents,” he said.  Balabhaskaran said efforts are on to make Kerala a public garbage-dumping-free state before June 5. 

