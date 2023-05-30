Home States Kerala

25 people injured in road accident after private bus rams into another in Kerala's Thrissur

Whether negligent driving or overspeeding was the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

By PTI

THRISSUR: Over 25 people were injured with two persons said to be in serious condition following an accident involving two private buses near Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district of Kerala on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the police, one of the vehicles had stopped at a bus stop when the other rammed it from behind.

Several persons travelling on both buses were injured, police said, and added that they were yet to receive a complaint regarding the incident.

Whether negligent driving or overspeeding was the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Of the over 25 people who sustained injuries, two have been taken to Thrissur for further medical treatment, an officer of Irinjalakuda police station said.

